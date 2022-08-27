ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Shelter Diversion Program helps homeless families find housing

CINCINNATI — In Ohio, more than 10,200 people are homeless every day, according to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and an organization in southwest Ohio is working to help. What You Need To Know. Nearly 10,200 Ohioans are homeless every day. Strategies to End Homelessness is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook

Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
HAMILTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Shelter worker honored after helping residents escape fire

HAMILTON, Ohio — A worker at a domestic violence shelter is being called a hero. She helped dozens of residents escape a fire at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton. On May 22, Simone Thompson was working her normal night shift at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton when she heard something at 4 a.m.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
DAYTON, OH

