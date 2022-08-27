Read full article on original website
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com
In search of more drivers, Greater Dayton RTA to let applicants get behind bus wheel during job fair
DAYTON, Ohio – In the midst of a months-long bus driver shortage, Greater Dayton RTA is hosting an interactive job fair to give prospective employees a little hands-on-wheel experience. What You Need To Know. Greater Dayton RTA is hosting an interactive job fair at UD Arena this September to...
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
CUF residents call on UC, city to step in after second weekend of parties
Those living in the CUF neighborhood want some people to be held accountable after a second weekend of parties turned into property damage, disorderly conduct and trash lining their streets.
WLWT 5
Parties held by UC students in the CUF neighborhood get out of control
CINCINNATI — Back to campus for college students means back to party life at many spots off campus, and for some neighborhoods around the University of Cincinnati, it's becoming somewhat of a nuisance. A massive crowd, damaged property and broken glass in the streets are just some of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Shelter Diversion Program helps homeless families find housing
CINCINNATI — In Ohio, more than 10,200 people are homeless every day, according to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and an organization in southwest Ohio is working to help. What You Need To Know. Nearly 10,200 Ohioans are homeless every day. Strategies to End Homelessness is...
WLWT 5
3 detained after high school students fight near UC campus, police say
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police responded to reports of a fight outside Starbucks near the University of Cincinnati campus, early Tuesday evening. According to police, hundreds of students were standing outside the shops on UC campus. A viewer shared a video from the scene with WLWT. In the video, you...
spectrumnews1.com
Free school supply store helping fill classrooms in midst of inflation
CINCINNATI — It’s not just students, but teachers are stocking up on school supplies to start the year, and one group is giving it all away, all school year. Molly Pfalz has a long list of school supplies she needs to fill her first-grade classroom. “I use so...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
wvxu.org
How to give feedback on the mayor's choice for Cincinnati city manager
You can weigh in on the choice for Cincinnati’s next city manager at a special council meeting Thursday afternoon. Council will vote on Mayor Aftab Pureval’s appointment of Sheryl Long, currently one of two assistant city managers in Cincinnati. Pureval says her three years with the city make...
wvxu.org
Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook
Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
WATCH: RTA drivers rescue mother, child from rollover crash
On July 15, two cars collided outside the RTA Administrative Offices, sending one of the vehicles rolling onto its top.
Fox 19
Cincinnati police officer fired after using racial slur outside CPS school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati police officer who allegedly used a racial slur following an incident with a teenager outside Western Hills University High School has been fired, according to the city manager’s office. Former CPD District Three Officer Rose Valentino used the slur on April 5, according to...
Richmond officer to be taken off life support after long hospital fight
RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — An officer shot in the line of duty in Indiana has reached the end of her lengthy fight at Miami Valley Hospital. Three weeks to the day after Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty, The Richmond Police Department announced that she would be taken off life support […]
WLWT 5
Man responsible for Forest Park hit-and-run involving juvenile arrested
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man is in custody after a hit-and-run incident in Forest Parkleft a juvenile in critical condition Tuesday night. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Anthony Clardy, 36, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
WCPO
Millions in rent relief approved to fight homelessness in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Relief is within reach for some families struggling to find a place to live. Hamilton County Commissioners agreed to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on a shelter diversion program expansion. The program, run by Strategies to End Homelessness, will be able to...
spectrumnews1.com
Shelter worker honored after helping residents escape fire
HAMILTON, Ohio — A worker at a domestic violence shelter is being called a hero. She helped dozens of residents escape a fire at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton. On May 22, Simone Thompson was working her normal night shift at the YWCA shelter in Hamilton when she heard something at 4 a.m.
Fox 19
Driver sentenced in death of beloved West Side restaurant worker
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver who killed a man in East Price Hill in 2020 could spend the next six years behind bars after a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge sentenced him Tuesday. The driver was high on cocaine and Fentanyl at the time of the crash, according to court...
City, community leaders react to firing of officer who used racial slur on duty
Cincinnati police officer Rose Valentino has been fired after her body cam captured her saying a racial slur while on duty and in uniform.
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
