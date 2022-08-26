Read full article on original website
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting Sunday in Bend drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to...
Fire threatens 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon
GALICE, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon had burned 12,916 acres as of Wednesday morning and is threatening thousands of homes. It is about 1% contained.
Police seize 11K pot plants, find 57 greenhouses, stolen cars, ATVs, guns in Oregon raids
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents’ consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, announced Wednesday he won’t put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn’t have enough support to pass.
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers Tuesday, Aug. 30 passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Oregon joins western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs from the Canada-Idaho border to Malin in Klamath County.
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
Oregon economic forecaster says economy could be cooling
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s recent boom in tax revenue is coming to an end. That was the message from state economists Wednesday as they delivered the latest revenue forecast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers “not all of this revenue boom is sustainable."
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers Monday, Aug. 29 advanced a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill would create a new 10-member Fast...
California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for...
Environmental, public health groups want state to regulate air pollution from large dairies
Two dozen environmental, farming and public health groups are asking the state to regulate air pollution from large dairies. In an Aug. 17 petition, they asked the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission to create an air-emissions program to measure and regulate air pollution from farms with 700 or more cows. Starting at that threshold, owners must obtain a state agricultural permit that regulates land and groundwater pollution from large livestock operations.
