ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLbRv_0hX8biwF00

SWEETWATER, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property.

Where is the City getting the funds for the project?

The City of Sweetwater approved an Abatement Fee for its residents in the 2021-2022 budget. Since then, residents have been paying an additional $2.00 on their monthly utility bills. That money was put towards the Abatement Project, a joint effort between the City of Sweetwater and Sweetwater Economic Development (SEED MDD).

Altogether, the City and SEED MDD has been able to remove around 28 residential structures and nine commercial.

What’s the process?

The City’s Code Enforcement team identifies the potentially substandard structures, and calls for them to be inspected. Then, City staff will inspect and decide whether or not the structure meets qualifications for demolition. Should the building meet those qualifications, Sweetwater City Council will make the final decision.

According to a press release from the City of Sweetwater, it’s identified more than 200 structures considered to be substandard.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ns82_0hX8biwF00
    City of Sweetwater:
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDztT_0hX8biwF00
    City of Sweetwater:
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bu95c_0hX8biwF00
    City of Sweetwater:
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuaQR_0hX8biwF00
    City of Sweetwater:
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFF32_0hX8biwF00
    City of Sweetwater:
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMo88_0hX8biwF00
    City of Sweetwater:
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VTP0_0hX8biwF00
    City of Sweetwater:
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHlGF_0hX8biwF00
    City of Sweetwater

How does rainfall come into play?

The lack of rainfall meant less mowing and yardwork on abated properties. Assistant City Manager of
Operations, Dana Schoening, says this saved the City of Sweetwater approximately $40,000 ,” the press release read.

The funds that would usually be used for mowing were instead put towards the Abatement Project.

How is abatement done?

Within the next 45 days or so, the City of Sweetwater said will being the removal process of seven substandard residential structures. Three more structures are expected to be added to that list, making a total of 10 potential abatement projects.

An outside company is working with the City to complete these demolition projects. The City said a demolition is typically completed within a week, weather permitting.

Click here to see a map of removed structures, learn how they were funded and see the before & after photos.

If you know of a Sweetwater building that may meet demolition qualifications, you can report it to the Planning and Development Services Department at (325) 236-6313.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre! A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night. Seats located downstairs will be taken out […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Sweetwater, TX
Government
City
Sweetwater, TX
ktxs.com

Wet roads and rainy conditions create concerns for drivers

ABILENE, Texas — Getting some rain this week is a nice change but you still have to respect mother nature. Abilene Police Department Officer Greg Young says drivers need to be mindful that wet roads require even more defensive driving. “As we drive, those oils from your tire transfer...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ktab#The Big Country#The Abatement Project#Mdd#Sweetwater City Council
San Angelo LIVE!

Fatality in 18-Wheeler Rollover Near Roscoe

ROSCOE, TX — Tragedy struck as a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer apparently hydroplaned in pouring rain in Interstate 20. The driver lost control and ended up rolling over. Inside the cab, the driver and co-driver were victims. The co-driver was in the sleeper berth when the crash happened. Texas DPS said there was one fatality in that crash.    The 18-wheeler rollover happened on I-20 in Nolan County near mile marker 232, just west of Roscoe. The semi was traveling eastbound.     Meanwhile, in the westbound lanes near the same mile marker, there was a second roll-over crash. Few details…
ROSCOE, TX
KCBD

Crash on IH-20 near Roscoe results in fatality

Nolan County (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated several crashes on Interstate 20 (IH-20) in the area of the 232 milepost, west of Roscoe, Texas between 3 to 4 p.m. during the heavy rain storm and severe winds that occurred today. Around 4:30 p.m. today,...
ROSCOE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I’m here to fight for rural Texas’ values’: Lt. Governor Dan Patrick stops in Abilene on campaign trail, speaks on immigration & reelection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick made an appearance the Grace Museum Wednesday to talk about how important smaller cities, like Abilene, are in his campaign. “Rural Texas is the key,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said. “Rural Texas is red, our big cities are blue, and I’m here to fight for rural […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa

SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
ODESSA, TX
nextbigfuture.com

Texas Applies to Build Molten Salt Nuclear by 2025

Abilene Christian University (ACU) has applied to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for a construction licence for a molten salt research reactor (MSRR), to be built on its campus in Abilene, Texas, as part of the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing (NEXT) laboratory. ​ACU plans for the MSRR to achieve criticality by December 2025.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy