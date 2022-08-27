ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner, NH

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
POLITICS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers

What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Warner, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

UNH Wildcats: Here Are 10 of the Best Restaurants in Durham, New Hampshire

It's a busy time of year for many, as countless kids, teenagers, and young adults are once again returning back to school. The largest college in the state, the University of New Hampshire, resumed classes at their Durham campus on Monday. With a current enrollment of over 14k undergraduate and graduate students according to the UNH website, the town of Durham is sure to be filled with young adults who are getting used to their new schedules, reuniting with friends, and of course, going out for a bite to eat.
DURHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephone#The Telephone Museum#The Violette Bartlett#Tripadvisor
97.5 WOKQ

Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?

We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
TRAVEL
newyorkupstate.com

A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America

There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Q97.9

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Solar System Exhibition Coming to Community Trail in Dover, New Hampshire

A new exhibition is coming to the Dover Community Trail between the Fisher St. and Rutland St. Trailheads, and some might say it's "out of this world." Those who frequent the Community Trail might notice some new marks between the aforementioned street trailheads. Kinda random, huh? But thanks to a Facebook post by the Dover Community Trail, we now know why these markings are here.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy