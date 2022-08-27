ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Loychik files protest over candidacy of Donnelly

By Stan Boney
 5 days ago

(WKBN) — Trumbull County State Representative Mike Loychik has filed a protest with the Trumbull County Board of Elections over the candidacy of his challenger, Independent Jennifer Donnelly, in the November election.

Loychik would only confirm the protest has been filed and that he would have more to say on Monday.

After Loychik won the Republican primary three weeks ago, he said he would challenge Donnelly’s petitions, residency, and her separation from the Democratic Party . They’re running for state representative in the 65th district.

In response to Loychik’s protest, Donnelly issued a statement that read in part, “I am an independent in both the spirit and letter of the law. I believe in people over politics and representation for all. Our District deserves a choice in representation in November.”

