Portland, OR

Kick off Labor Day at the Oregon City Farmers Market!

We are feeling cooler mornings and earlier sunsets as we make our gradual shift to fall, yet sweet ripe peaches, tomatoes and varieties of squash at the market are endless. Colorful peppers, juicy melon, sweet corn and cucumbers are still offering plenty of that summer sweetness. We are reaping the benefits from a late spring. Usually by now we’re starting to see some pumpkins appear but thankfully, our farmer’s stalls are overflowing with fresh produce.
Solstice Hood River : September 2022

Hello cherished Solstice guests! We’re excited to reconnect with you. We’re eternally grateful for our local customers and friends who have shown us incredible loyalty & support these past few, tough years. This Gorge community is a true community! Thanks to the wonderful visitors who all came to eat and share positivity during the height of Covid times. Our many long-term employees, new staff, and stellar leadership team deserve highest praise, banners, confetti, fireworks, and trophies for their dedication, grit, creativity and adaptability. We’re still here and we’re thriving!
