Hello cherished Solstice guests! We’re excited to reconnect with you. We’re eternally grateful for our local customers and friends who have shown us incredible loyalty & support these past few, tough years. This Gorge community is a true community! Thanks to the wonderful visitors who all came to eat and share positivity during the height of Covid times. Our many long-term employees, new staff, and stellar leadership team deserve highest praise, banners, confetti, fireworks, and trophies for their dedication, grit, creativity and adaptability. We’re still here and we’re thriving!

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO