Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
History Museum of Hood River County asks, ‘What would you do?’
How would you feel and what would you think, if war heroes were not welcomed back home?. That’s the question posed by the new temporary exhibit at The History Museum of Hood River County, a collaboration with the Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO), featuring the stories and memorabilia of Japanese American World War II soldiers. The exhibit will run through Dec. 31.
columbiagorgenews.com
Columbia Center of the Arts to display Heard exhibit
The Columbia Center of the Arts in Hood River will be hosting “Not for the faint of heART,” a solo exhibition by Warren Heard, from Sept. 2 through Sept. 18, with an opening reception Sept. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Heard, a 72-year-old artist best known for his post-modern...
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River history museum hosts ice cream social
The History Museum of Hood River County hosted a free ice cream social on Aug. 24 at the museum, located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive. Despite the hot evening — or maybe because of it — visitors came to enjoy ice cream cones, old fashioned games such as a ring toss and hoop roll, and a look at the new temporary exhibit, “A Long Road to Travel” (see related story, page B1). Several youth volunteers from Hood River Valley High School’s MeTCHA club came to help with the event, and One Community Health provided resource information and free COVID test kits.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Next Door summer youth crews learn valuable skills
The Next Door’s (TNDI) Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) kicked off the summer season with three crews. SYEP employs local youth between the ages of 14-18 to work on forestry and park restoration crews. This year, TNDI has 13 youth working in both Hood River and Wasco counties, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbiagorgenews.com
WAGAP launches Mobile Food Bank
BINGEN — Following months of anticipation, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) will begin operations of a new Mobile Food Bank in Klickitat County in September, with plans to expand to Skamania County in October. “WAGAP is working to serve people in a new way by going mobile,” said Janeal...
columbiagorgenews.com
This week in history: Aug. 31, 2022
Local Schools Open Tuesday, September 5 — Next Saturday morning at eleven o’clock, Superintendent A.M. Cannon will meet his teaching staff in the high school building and give the preliminary plans for the next year’s work. Many new faces will appear in the faculty, teachers of experience and personality to replace those gone elsewhere. — Hood River News.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Mary Rose
Mary Ann Rose, 89, formerly of Hood River, Ore., passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022. She was born to the late Carl and Meroah Troeger on Aug. 15, 1933, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Mary graduated from South High School in Denver, Colo., in 1951 and then received a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics from Colorado State University in 1955. She completed her dietetic internship at Oklahoma State University.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Gloria Schultens
Gloria Schultens was born in Portland, Ore., on June 14, 1925, to Walter H. and Gladys M. Malston. She married her husband of 44 years, Raymond E. Schultens, on Oct. 13, 1946, in Portland. They lived in Portland, Moses Lake, Wash., and Longview, Wash., and were longtime residents of The Dalles, Ore.
Comments / 0