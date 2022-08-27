The History Museum of Hood River County hosted a free ice cream social on Aug. 24 at the museum, located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive. Despite the hot evening — or maybe because of it — visitors came to enjoy ice cream cones, old fashioned games such as a ring toss and hoop roll, and a look at the new temporary exhibit, “A Long Road to Travel” (see related story, page B1). Several youth volunteers from Hood River Valley High School’s MeTCHA club came to help with the event, and One Community Health provided resource information and free COVID test kits.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO