snntv.com
Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions
SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
snntv.com
Woman's body found wrapped in linens at Bradenton hotel
BRADENTON (WSNN) - A woman is dead in Manatee County and her suspected killer is behind bars. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Steven Cozens and charged him with second-degree murder after he confessed. Deputies were called to Americas Best Value Inn a 607 57th Circle East on Sunday...
snntv.com
Two Domestic Violence incidents this weekend. Why?
Friday Night found me in Venice at the scene of what turned out to be a horrific incident involving a man and a knife. He used that knife to kill a woman and critically injure a dog. A lone, heroic Sarasota County Deputy was forced to take him down before backup arrived. The video is chilling:
snntv.com
Woman in Venice airlifted after crash
VENICE (SNN TV) - A woman suffered extreme injuries from a car crash and was airlifted to the hospital. The crash occurred at the intersection of Albee Farm Road, and US 41, but the cause is unknown. “We did have to shut the road down, for a period of time,...
snntv.com
Star of Below Deck coming to Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - You can meet Captain Lee Rosbach here in Sarasota County!. Bravo TV’s Below Deck personality and author of, “Running Against the Tide” will be in Venice on Saturday, Sept. 24, for two upcoming events. At 5 p.m., Cocktails with the Captain will be...
snntv.com
Safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The labor day holiday is upon us. While it's all fun and games, there are a few safety reminders to keep in mind before you head to the beach this weekend. Officials are reminding folks to go to a beach with lifeguards. "Conditions change often during...
snntv.com
Infected Port Charlotte teen flown to Chicago for treatment, parents speak out
A 13-year-old Port Charlotte boy is fighting a rare brain eating amoeba. He was transferred to Chicago today for further treatment. His parents are now speaking out for the first time. On July 1st Caleb Ziegelbauer and his siblings were playing in the water at Port Charlotte Beach Complex. A...
snntv.com
Meals on Wheels seeking donations
(SARASOTA COUNTY) Meals on Wheels is in need of your food donations. The Manatee food bank is experiencing high demand for food, resulting in empty shelves at the warehouse. Meals on Wheels goal is to provide nutrition, and to make sure that people don’t feel isolated or alone. So now is the time to help.
snntv.com
More than $8 million funding boost for foster care on Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Agencies helping at-risk children in the foster care system receive a boost in funding. This morning, Safe Children Coalition hosted a Legislative Advocacy Day at its headquarters, celebrating an additional $150 million statewide in core funding for community-based care agencies. This includes an $8.6 million increase in Circuit 12, which includes Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
snntv.com
Crist leaves congress to ramp up gubernatorial run
ST. PETERSBURG (SNN TV) - The gloves are off! Charlie Crist is going all in for his gubernatorial stretch run against incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis. Crist abdicated his congressional seat in order to focus on what should be a heavyweight, rock 'em sock 'em battle for control of the state of Florida.
snntv.com
Bucs, Keel and Curley Winery bring back Tampa Two...sort of
TAMPA (SNN TV) - The ol' Tampa Two has a new meaning for Buccaneers fans as of today. Keel and Curley Winery announces its special Bucs sangrias is underway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Plant City winery have a multi-year partnership, making the company an official sangria partner of the team.
snntv.com
Cardinal Mooney's Michaela Mattes wins gold for Team USA
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Cardinal Mooney swimmer Michaela Mattes competed for Team USA Swimming at Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Hawaii over the weekend. Mattes finished the meet winning gold in the 1500m freestyle and placed 3rd in the 800m freestyle. She was the 3rd top scorer overall for USA Women.
