Amherst Rotary Fair open all weekend long

By Brett Willand
 5 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – If your looking for something to do this weekend, the Amherst Rotary Fair kicked off Friday.

Lt. Governor candidate Gouveia visits Amherst

The annual fair started Friday afternoon and will be open throughout the weekend wrapping up on Sunday. The fair has plenty for all including carnival rides for thrill-seekers coupled with many other carnival activities. There will be assorted carnival foods available for purchase as well as beverages.

“It’s a great thing for the community, it’s a great for the family and it’s easy. Like I said, I can walk from my office and I can almost walk to my house right now,” said Bob Polline, a UMass Professor.

The Amherst Rotary Town Fair is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Amherst. Proceeds from the fair go to funding scholarships as well as assisting many local non-profits.

