States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson's objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax...
Judge: Oregon State Hospital stays to be strictly limited
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment. Judge Michael W. Mosman’s ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed up patient...
California grid operator calls for voluntary conservation
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came...
Moore leads Cox in fundraising in Maryland governor's race
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a big fundraising edge over Republican Dan Cox so far in Maryland's governor's race — with more than 10 times the cash on hand when money raised by their running mates is added to the amounts they have raised, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by historic flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia, the governors of both states said Wednesday. The first 65 donated trailers are being transported this week to a couple of hard-hit...
Making It Easier to Find Affordable Housing in Texas and North Carolina
(BPT) - Finding an affordable rental home that accepts a voucher in Texas and North Carolina communities may get easier, thanks to Fannie Mae. Fannie Mae’s new initiative, Expanded Housing Choice (EHC), seeks to expand the number of landlords who accept Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Renters often struggle to find affordable rental housing that accepts a voucher in their communities.
