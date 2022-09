WEST LAFAYETTE - When Harrison opened the season with a 3-0 loss to Class 3A No. 18 Terre Haute North, the Raiders didn't fret. Same when 3A No. 12 Bloomington South beat Harrison 2-0 last Saturday. These are exactly the kinds of matches Raider girls soccer coach Amy Maxwell wants on the schedule. ...

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 10 MINUTES AGO