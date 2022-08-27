Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Initiative meant to reduce ‘high volume’ of distracted driving crashes in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols on the streets during September. As part of Vision Zero’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative, they’re cracking down on distracted driving. Most agree that many things can distract you from the...
6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People
I don't know about you, but my love for driving has been waning over the years. Put me on Washington Street at 5 pm and I'll immediately get into a sour mood. -- If you want to see bad driving, that's where you need to go. You'll see it all in a matter of 30 seconds.
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN crash reports
WATCH: Camper catches on fire on I-94 in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — No one was injured after a camper caught fire on I-94 in Mandan late Monday night near mile marker 155. According to the Mandan Fire Department, they responded to a call regarding a camper that had caught fire on I-94 after the driver of the vehicle pulled over after noticing some […]
KFYR-TV
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
BisMan – Anyway To Stop Punks From Breaking In Our Cars?
The lousy part of this whole thing is, that most of us can relate 100% to the almost daily posts we see on social media pages, like the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page for instance. How many times have we seen blurry images taken from strategic driveway/porch cameras? The punks that roam around the streets looking for cars to break in late at night appear to show no fear, even the most brazen of thieves just shrug off the latest technologies, almost challenging the police to catch them.
North Dakota’s Spectacular Way Of Saying Thank You Heroes!
What is the best way to say thank you to those who have given and sacrificed so much? Not sure we can answer that. Not sure if there is ever a way to say thank you to the levels that so many deserve. But we can at least step back, watch, and observe.
KFYR-TV
Ellen Huber leaves behind legacy in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position. The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.
ND second most expensive state to own a car, study says
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With the number of accidents that occur on North Dakota roads, some may not find it surprising that insurance rates here are high. But what might be shocking is just how high they are — enough to make us the second most expensive state in which to own a car. A […]
KFYR-TV
ND cities, counties await oil-fueled infrastructure funding
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects. The state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the Legislature in 2019.
msn.com
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
KFYR-TV
One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – A Mandan couple just wanted one more baby. Heather Muscha Metcalf and her husband, Tyler, always wanted a baby girl. “We were really hoping for a baby girl, and now we’ve got three!” said Muscha Metcalf. Muscha Metcalf is pregnant with triplets. That...
KFYR-TV
Simply Laundry: new full-service pick-up and delivery laundry service aims to give customers more time
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Raise your hand if you love doing laundry. It’s a chore most of us despise. It can be time-consuming and sometimes, those piles of clothes to wash, dry, fold and put away can be overwhelming. But there’s good news. A Mandan woman wants to...
In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
Vanishing Workforce: Restaurants struggling to hire
In the competitive world of dining, restaurants have tried everything but the kitchen sink, offering signing bonuses, higher starting pay, flexible hours, and some even paying workers daily.
Bismarck expressway three-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Bismarck Expressway that led to the death of one person and another suffering serious injury. According to the BPD, at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash […]
wdayradionow.com
msn.com
21 Things to do in Bismarck ND: A Bucket List
Bismarck, North Dakota is a city with plenty to offer visitors. From its beautiful parks and trails to its interesting museums and restaurants, there is something for everyone in this charming Midwestern city. If you’re looking for things to do in Bismarck ND, look no further! This bucket list will give you a taste of all the best that the city has to offer.
KFYR-TV
ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates 30 years of service to vets
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of North Dakota servicemembers are laid to rest at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery every year. Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at the cemetery, south of Mandan, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Among the rows of the fallen, Shelly Steinwand feels lucky to have buried...
valleynewslive.com
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
