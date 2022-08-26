ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. No. 11 Georgetown preview

After a three straight road games to begin its season, Maryland women’s soccer is finally set for its home opener this Thursday evening against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Hoyas, ranked No. 11 in the nation, will be the biggest challenge yet in the tenure of head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland volleyball weekend recap: Terps go 2-1 at home in opening slate

In the team’s opening tournament at home, Maryland volleyball put together some great sets to start off the season. The Terps won their first two games against Rhode Island and Navy, respectively, moving to 2-0. However, Maryland couldn’t remain perfect, as it lost to Florida Gulf Coast to bring its record to 2-1 after week one.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

MM 8.29: Maryland men’s and women’s golf release schedules

Maryland men's and women’s golf released its schedule for the 2022-23 season last Thursday. The men’s team, led by newly hired head coach John Phillips, will play in 10 regular season season tournaments in seven different states, including one in Puerto Rico. One of the tournaments Maryland will...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Park, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
testudotimes.com

The Athletic has a fine 3-part series on the BTN

The network, celebrating its 15th anniversary this month, was among the major factors in Maryland's move from the ACC to the Big Ten nearly a decade ago and has made Terrapin athletic events visible to far wider audiences. (Membership in The Athletic is required, although the cost is minimal.) Part...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

2022 Maryland football predictions

Well, it's almost that time of year again. I enjoyed last year's prediction thread (which it seems has been lost forever with the SB nation change in commenting systems...), so why not run it back?. Let's say, predict W/L record, offensive MVP, defensive MVP, freshman of the year, and a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy