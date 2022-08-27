Read full article on original website
News On 6
Suspect Barricaded Inside SW OKC Home After Midday Pursuit
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office negotiators are actively working to convince a man who has barricaded himself in a southwest Oklahoma City home to come out safely, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Aaron Brilbeck. "We're trying to make contact with him and negotiate a safe outcome," Brilbeck said.
News On 6
Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide
Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to documents, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill Skrivanek...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
News On 6
LCSO: Suspect In Logan Co. Shooting Was Supposed To Be Tracked By Ankle Monitor
Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man, wanted out of Cleveland County, was able to terrorize a family for months. The sounds of gunshots rang out Tuesday morning near West Cooksey Rd. And North Meridian. "The family was scared to death that something like this was going...
News On 6
Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting
Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
News On 6
SCU Student-Athlete Arrested In Connection With Campus Lockdown In Bethany
Monday was not Zachariah Larry’s first run-in with the law. Larry, who was wanted both in Oklahoma and Texas, was arrested in a dorm room at a Bethany university campus. Now, Larry’s girlfriend – a student-athlete at Southwestern Christian University – was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
News On 6
Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping
A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
News On 6
OCPD Investigates Second Homicide Involving Unhoused People In As Many Weeks
The Homeless Alliance's Point In Time Count counted about 1,340 people who experience homelessness in Oklahoma City. Thirty-five percent of the 1,340 live completely outside. In recent weeks, two encampments have turned into crime scenes. The latest happened Saturday morning near North Western Avenue and the Kilpatrick Turnpike Service Road.
News On 6
Stillwater Police Respond To Barricaded Subject
Stillwater police were called to a barricaded subject on Wednesday evening. There was a large police presence in the 2900 block of E. 6th Street. The call started as a welfare check for a suicidal subject. The situation lasted about two hours. It ended with no injuries. Brandon Troy Roberts...
News On 6
OKC 'Disowns' Russian Sister City
Oklahoma City was a sister city of Ulyanovsk, Russia, but has since turned away from the partnership in order to support Ukraine. OKC had eight sister cities, but now the number sits at seven. Mayor David Holt broke the news on Twitter, and said the people of Oklahoma City continue...
News On 6
Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
News On 6
State Fire Marshal Gives Update On Hand Sanitizer Fire
The State Fire Marshal gave an update on a hand sanitizer fire in Chickasha. Officials say they're still investigating the fire which they believe a person played a role in starting. They have not said whether the fire was started intentionally or if they're investigating this as a potential case...
News On 6
El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints
El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
News On 6
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer
The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
News On 6
Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus
The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
News On 6
OKCFD Responds To North OKC Fire
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's northwest side. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near North Harvey Avenue and Northwest 92nd Street. Crews on scene said flames were billowing through the roof when they arrived. Although the original call came through...
News On 6
After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest
One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
News On 6
Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
News On 6
Promise Pointe Foundation Helping The Transition Back Into Society
When Alfreidya Webster saw the Skyline Motel on Route 66 in Stroud, she knew it would be the perfect place for her foundation. “Promise Pointe Foundation is for female and male clients that have been displaced for any numerous reasons,” said Webster. She started the program in 2008 and...
