ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland City Council focuses on housing with ARPA funds

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council announced a $102.5 million American Rescue Plan Act proposal. The American Rescue Plan Act has helped with multiple COVID-19-related issues and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said housing insecurity is a huge problem because of the pandemic. What You Need To Know. City...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron activists seek to get civilian police review board on Nov. 22 ballot

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, announced his proposal for a citizen oversight board, but he’s not the only one working on this type of oversight. Some members of Akron City Council and activists filed their own petitions for a civilian review board with the clerk of council earlier this week.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
spectrumnews1.com

Citizen review board for police: Two initiatives underway in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is now on track to create a long-awaited citizen review board to provide oversight of the police department. The city has talked about such a board for years, officials said. In recent weeks, groups protesting the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have also called for a review board along with other police reforms.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron DORA now covers nearly 145 acres

AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron has expanded its designated outdoor refreshment area, known as DORA. Akron has expanded its designated outdoor refreshment area DORA in a major way. DORA now covers around 145 acres of the downtown area. Around 40 businesses are included in DORA. According to...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy