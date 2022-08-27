Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Summit County opiate overdoses: ‘They have to live long enough to get to treatment’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Despite multiple agencies working to reduce drug abuse, opiate overdose deaths are on track to number the same as, or more than, last year, said Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler. Since 2020, the number of opiate-related deaths has risen 70%, Kohler said during an online...
spectrumnews1.com
Niles City Schools, teachers continue negotiations with possible strike looming
NILES, Ohio — Negotiations for a northeast Ohio school district are coming down to the wire. NEA Spokesperson Traci Kempe said the base pay for teachers is a major sticking point. In other districts in Trumbull County, she said educators make $34,000. Kempe said the biggest issue is that...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland City Council focuses on housing with ARPA funds
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council announced a $102.5 million American Rescue Plan Act proposal. The American Rescue Plan Act has helped with multiple COVID-19-related issues and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said housing insecurity is a huge problem because of the pandemic. What You Need To Know. City...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron activists seek to get civilian police review board on Nov. 22 ballot
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, announced his proposal for a citizen oversight board, but he’s not the only one working on this type of oversight. Some members of Akron City Council and activists filed their own petitions for a civilian review board with the clerk of council earlier this week.
spectrumnews1.com
Citizen review board for police: Two initiatives underway in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron is now on track to create a long-awaited citizen review board to provide oversight of the police department. The city has talked about such a board for years, officials said. In recent weeks, groups protesting the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have also called for a review board along with other police reforms.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron DORA now covers nearly 145 acres
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron has expanded its designated outdoor refreshment area, known as DORA. Akron has expanded its designated outdoor refreshment area DORA in a major way. DORA now covers around 145 acres of the downtown area. Around 40 businesses are included in DORA. According to...
spectrumnews1.com
Stan Hywet’s 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show brings rare, classic vehicles to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Exotic auto aficionados can spend a day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens checking out vintage Ferraris, rare and classic cars, and custom sports cars at this year’s Molto Bella Auto Show. The 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show runs Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9...
spectrumnews1.com
'March on Akron': group refuses to give up fight for justice for Jayland Walker
AKRON, Ohio — Two months after Jayland Walker's death an Akron organization said they refuse to give up the fight for justice. The group Freedom BLOC (Black Led Organizing Collaborative) marched through the city’s streets Sunday, culminating the group’s “Justice for Jayland Week of Action.”. What...
