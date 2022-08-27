Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Democrat Mary Peltola won a special election Wednesday to become the first Alaska Native in Congress, in an upset victory over former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin. Peltola finished fourth out of 48 candidates in a nonpartisan primary in June, securing the final spot in Wednesday's special election, but emerged victorious over Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate, in the second round of the state's first ranked-choice vote with 51.47% of the vote to Plain's 48.53%.

ALASKA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO