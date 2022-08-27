Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Democrat Mary Peltola won a special election Wednesday to become the first Alaska Native in Congress, in an upset victory over former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin. Peltola finished fourth out of 48 candidates in a nonpartisan primary in June, securing the final spot in Wednesday's special election, but emerged victorious over Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate, in the second round of the state's first ranked-choice vote with 51.47% of the vote to Plain's 48.53%.
