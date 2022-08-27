UMass Amherst Recognized As One Of Campus Pride’s 2022 ‘Best of the Best’ Colleges And Universities for LGBTQ+ Students

Read full article on original website
MACO
3d ago
Supporting those with a mental illness Is important! Having text that...Gender dysphoria is not being addressed or treated. Allowing and encouraging Halloween throughout the semesters is not helping trans. Sorry, not sorry. Live and let live.
amherstindy.org
Letter: Let’s Work Together To Come Up With A Sensible, Affordable Plan For The Jones Library
Here are a few reasons why I think we are heading down a wrong road, regarding the Jones Library:. A library that has had 19,000 library cards does not need a capacity to serve 50,000 people. Half our 40,000 community members are college students, with excellent college libraries, which are...
msn.com
Thousands of Students in Massachusetts Head Back to School Amid New COVID Protocols
Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Massachusetts, as school districts across the state prepare for another academic year to get underway while co-existing with COVID-19. As children in Worcester, Lawrence, Fitchburg and several other districts head back to the classroom Monday, there is a...
amherstindy.org
Letter: Common Share Food Coop Supports Hauler Reform In Amherst
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council On August 29, 2022. I am writing on behalf of the Board of Directors of Common Share Food Coop (CSFC). We thank you for your leadership and service to the town of Amherst. Please vote yes on transitioning households from...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
Question 1 supporters say November vote would raise millions for ailing Massachusetts bridges
SPRINGFIELD — Supporters of Yes on Question 1 campaign seized upon a new report detailing the deteriorating state of Massachusetts bridges to drum up support for the November referendum that seeks to raise money for transportation issues by taxing the wealthy. “We are falling behind,” said Andrew Farnitano of...
Baker visiting western Massachusetts for second day
For the second consecutive day, Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be making stops in western Massachusetts, with visits to Berkshire, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties Tuesday.
Report deems 644 Massachusetts bridges ‘structurally deficient’
SPRINGFIELD — Nearly 650 bridges across Massachusetts are considered “structurally deficient” and that number will only grow without significant investment from the state to address the problem, according to a new report issued today by a Boston think tank. More than half of those declining bridges are...
amherstindy.org
Letter: Ren’s Mobil On Brink Of Foreclosure. Go Fund Me Campaign Launched To Help
I am sending some information that may be of interest as a follow-up to an article that appeared in the Boston Globe on June 9, 2022 concerning Ren’s Mobil in Amherst. That article states “Ren re-opened in July under a new distributer and has been selling gas for cash only at well below the prices of other stations. And still pumping it by hand for all of us.
amherstbulletin.com
‘Townie’ lieutenant is new chief of Belchertown Police Department
BELCHERTOWN — A Belchertown police officer for 26 years who grew up in town and graduated from Belchertown High School in 1986 will lead the department. Kevin J. Pacunas was recently hired as the town’s police chief, succeeding Christopher Pronovost, who retired June 30 after being at the helm since 2016.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
hopkintonindependent.com
Business Profile: Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife, Christine, in 2005.
wgbh.org
Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless
Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials call the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex named “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to sever from codefendants, including father
SPRINGFIELD — Newly filed court records in a federal corruption probe of the former head golf pro for two city courses show the case was tripped by a cash purchase of lumber for a $750,000 rebuild of the pro’s Cape Cod home. Former Springfield golf pro Kevin M....
As CMass colleges kick off soon, here's a starting 11 of local football players to watch
The college football season is set to kick off for local schools, and there are several area talents dotting their rosters. Here's a look at some players to watch this season:. Last season, Boakye was Burncoat’s leading receiver and tackler, and his talents were evident to Fitchburg State coach Scott Sperone.
NHPR
Owner of western Mass. music venues settles labor law citations brought by state attorney general
The state attorney general's office and the owner of several entertainment venues in western Massachusetts have reached a settlement over accusations of labor law violations. Among other properties, Eric Suher owns the Calvin Theatre and the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton. In June of 2021, the office of Attorney...
Fall foliage: 10 great Airbnb rentals in Massachusetts
Fall is beautiful in Massachusetts. Those traveling from out of state might want to consider staying in a unique Airbnbs to get the most out of the stunning fall views. A “gingerbread” house, treehouses and a glass house are some of options available this fall. Some of them are near good hiking, while others offer fire pits or outdoor cooking options.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: possible rebate checks for Bay State residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents. Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.
communityadvocate.com
Developers propose 40B housing project on Main Street in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A nearly 200-unit, development may be coming to Shrewsbury. KIG Real Estate Advisors presented their plans for a proposed 40B housing development at 104 Main Street to the Board of Selectmen on Aug. 23. The developers are proposing to construct the project as a “friendly 40B,” meaning...
