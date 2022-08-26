Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine men’s basketball reveals entire 2022-23 schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University men's basketball coach Scott Davenport announced the Knights' full 2022-23 schedule today with 31 regular season contests and one public exhibition. The Bellarmine slate includes a number of high-profile games against "Power 5" conferences in some of the country's most iconic venues. The Knights' regular season...
bellarmine.edu
Women's soccer to meet former GLVC rival NKU once again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will continue the revival of an old Great Lakes Valley Conference rivalry when the Knights meet Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday at NKU Soccer Stadium. Bellarmine (0-1-2) hosted Northern Kentucky (0-3) last season, and the teams played to...
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine names de la Haba as head softball coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Caitlyn de la Haba has been named the next head coach of the Bellarmine University softball team, Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt announced Tuesday. de la Haba becomes the sixth head coach in program history after spending the previous five seasons at the helm of Lafayette College in Easton, Pa (Division I – Patriot League). She took over the Leopard softball coaching reins in July of 2017.
bellarmine.edu
2022 Women's XC Season Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trajectory of the Bellarmine University women's cross country team is pointing up. And, with a significant amount of firepower returning, the Knights will look to continue their climb this season. After finishing fifth of seven in the ASUN Championship in the program's first season in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bellarmine.edu
Mattingly named as assistant director of compliance at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cole Mattingly has joined the Bellarmine University athletics department as an assistant director of compliance. Mattingly comes to Bellarmine after serving as an academic services assistant for University of Kentucky Athletics last year. I'm pleased to welcome Cole to campus as one of our newest Knights,"...
bellarmine.edu
Brozovich amasses 10 saves in loss to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville scored twice in the first half and added another goal late in the second stanza in defeating the Bellarmine University men's soccer team 3-0 on Monday night at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. Senior goalkeeper Matthew Brozovich piled up a career-high 10 saves for...
bellarmine.edu
New Bellarmine scholarship covers full tuition for high need students in Kentucky
Starting next fall, Kentucky high school graduates who have a financial barrier for attending college, based on their Federal Pell Grant status, can have 100% of their tuition and fees covered through a new scholarship at Bellarmine University. The university’s Hope Kentucky Scholars Program is a commitment to making college...
Comments / 0