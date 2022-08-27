Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
In search of more drivers, Greater Dayton RTA to let applicants get behind bus wheel during job fair
DAYTON, Ohio – In the midst of a months-long bus driver shortage, Greater Dayton RTA is hosting an interactive job fair to give prospective employees a little hands-on-wheel experience. What You Need To Know. Greater Dayton RTA is hosting an interactive job fair at UD Arena this September to...
spectrumnews1.com
Shelter Diversion Program helps homeless families find housing
CINCINNATI — In Ohio, more than 10,200 people are homeless every day, according to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and an organization in southwest Ohio is working to help. What You Need To Know. Nearly 10,200 Ohioans are homeless every day. Strategies to End Homelessness is...
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood
In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.
WLWT 5
Man responsible for Forest Park hit-and-run involving juvenile arrested
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man is in custody after a hit-and-run incident in Forest Parkleft a juvenile in critical condition Tuesday night. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Anthony Clardy, 36, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries.
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
WLWT 5
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati city manager designate looks forward to new opportunity
CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati will soon have a new city manager and the new person filling this role will be the youngest woman to do it. Cincinnati’s current Assistant City Manager, Sheryl Long, is expected to be the city’s newest city manager. “Just seeing the...
Fox 19
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
WLWT 5
Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash
MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
Fox 19
Woman drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with kids in car: court doc
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Saturday after she drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with three kids in her vehicle. Leslie Hall allegedly drove away from a police officer after the cop activated their emergency lights, according to a Hamilton County court document. Hall was...
Cincinnati police officer fired after using racial slur while on duty
According to an internal report, Officer Rose Valentino said she used the racial slur in reference to a Black teen who flipped her off while walking down the sidewalk after school.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in locating teenager who left home for 'unknown reasons'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who left her family for unknown reasons. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WKRC
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
Fox 19
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021. *WARNING: Story contains graphic details*. Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty...
