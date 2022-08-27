ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Shelter Diversion Program helps homeless families find housing

CINCINNATI — In Ohio, more than 10,200 people are homeless every day, according to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and an organization in southwest Ohio is working to help. What You Need To Know. Nearly 10,200 Ohioans are homeless every day. Strategies to End Homelessness is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash

MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
DEER PARK, OH
Fox 19

Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021. *WARNING: Story contains graphic details*. Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

