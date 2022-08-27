Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Former Wichita used car dealership ordered to pay $36K for failing to provide car titles to customers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A $36,334.50 default judgment was entered against a Wichita used car dealership for additional violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) based on allegations it failed to provide titles for multiple cars within sixty days of the sale. On April 26, 2022, the Consumer Protection...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages.
KWCH.com
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these Ingredients. The product was sold in the produce or dairy department and distributed in 26 states, including Kansas. No illnesses have been reported to date.
KWCH.com
Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices will return to regular business hours of operation of 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
KWCH.com
Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.
KWCH.com
Explainer: How will sports-betting revenue be split in Kansas?
On Wednesday, we got a look at the damage caused by the April 29th EF-3 tornado and a better idea of when the facility will reopen. Fort Scott church picking up pieces after devastating fire.
KWCH.com
Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
KWCH.com
Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
KWCH.com
Kansas recognized as leader in renewable wind energy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has been recognized as a leader in renewable wind energy. On Monday, Aug. 29, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly praised the Sunflower State as a leader in wind energy as well, citing the recently released Wind Energy Market Report from the U.S. Department of Energy.
KWCH.com
Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re hoping to attend the Kansas State Fair, you may want to hop on this deal now. The fair is selling Midway wristbands for $30. With the wristbands, fairgoers will gain access to unlimited rides on select days. The $30 deal runs through Aug. 31. Midway Wristband Days are:
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Station 8 BBQ
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Labor Day weekend is coming up and today we’re getting some BBQ tips from the grilling masters! We’re at Station 8 BBQ getting everything we need to know before we wrap summer with Labor Day grilling! You can get more info on Station 8 BBQ by checking out their Facebook page, facebook.com/station8bbq.
KWCH.com
MSCS board to discuss interim superintendent
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County returns to normal hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices, located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg St., will return to the hours of operation from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tag offices will also begin accepting personal property & real estate tax payments starting Nov. 14, 2022, through Dec. 30, 2022.
KWCH.com
Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results form Tuesday’s vote in the Rose Hill school district showed a bond issue for expansions and renovations failed. The proposed bond issue would set aside about $19.2 million to fund expansions to the elementary schools and renovations at the middle school and the high school.
KWCH.com
Schmidt focuses on education during Wichita campaign stop
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor, on Monday made a campaign stop in Wichita with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on education. The gubernatorial candidate visited with education leaders in K-12 to higher ed. He discussed the reduction in student enrollment...
KWCH.com
Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita.
KWCH.com
Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results from Tuesday night’s bond vote in the Hesston school district showed a slight edge for supporters, but the margin is too close to project the bond’s passage. Voters in Hesston are considering an approximate $33.8 million bond to renovate the high school...
KWCH.com
Multiple drivers clocked going 100-plus mph, Wichita police issue safety warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on its Facebook page Wednesday, shared radar images showing some of the fastest speeds recorded by patrol officers during the month of August on Kellogg and Interstate 135. The images, showing several recorded speeds of more than 100 mph, include a top...
KWCH.com
Richmond sees ‘significant uptick in graffiti’ since 2020, offers free cleaning
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita.
