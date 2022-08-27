ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours

KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these Ingredients. The product was sold in the produce or dairy department and distributed in 26 states, including Kansas. No illnesses have been reported to date.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages

KWCH.com

Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Explainer: How will sports-betting revenue be split in Kansas?

KWCH.com

Explainer: How will sports-betting revenue be split in Kansas?
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community. The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies. “We’re trying to get...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas recognized as leader in renewable wind energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has been recognized as a leader in renewable wind energy. On Monday, Aug. 29, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly praised the Sunflower State as a leader in wind energy as well, citing the recently released Wind Energy Market Report from the U.S. Department of Energy.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re hoping to attend the Kansas State Fair, you may want to hop on this deal now. The fair is selling Midway wristbands for $30. With the wristbands, fairgoers will gain access to unlimited rides on select days. The $30 deal runs through Aug. 31. Midway Wristband Days are:
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Station 8 BBQ

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Labor Day weekend is coming up and today we’re getting some BBQ tips from the grilling masters! We’re at Station 8 BBQ getting everything we need to know before we wrap summer with Labor Day grilling! You can get more info on Station 8 BBQ by checking out their Facebook page, facebook.com/station8bbq.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

MSCS board to discuss interim superintendent

KWCH.com

MSCS board to discuss interim superintendent
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County returns to normal hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices, located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg St., will return to the hours of operation from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tag offices will also begin accepting personal property & real estate tax payments starting Nov. 14, 2022, through Dec. 30, 2022.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results form Tuesday’s vote in the Rose Hill school district showed a bond issue for expansions and renovations failed. The proposed bond issue would set aside about $19.2 million to fund expansions to the elementary schools and renovations at the middle school and the high school.
ROSE HILL, KS
KWCH.com

Schmidt focuses on education during Wichita campaign stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor, on Monday made a campaign stop in Wichita with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on education. The gubernatorial candidate visited with education leaders in K-12 to higher ed. He discussed the reduction in student enrollment...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program

KWCH.com

Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results from Tuesday night’s bond vote in the Hesston school district showed a slight edge for supporters, but the margin is too close to project the bond’s passage. Voters in Hesston are considering an approximate $33.8 million bond to renovate the high school...
HESSTON, KS

