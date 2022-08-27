Read full article on original website
State College
Centre Region’s Fourth Medical Marijuana Dispensary Slated to Open in October
The State College area’s fourth medical marijuana dispensary is set to open this fall. Pennsylvania-based Vytal Options expects to open on Oct. 3 at 1653 N. Atherton St., near Walmart in the North Atherton Place plaza. The dispensary will be open 10 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The...
State College
Megabus Partners with Fullington for Service to 18 Pa. Cities from State College
Megabus.com is partnering with Centre County-based Fullington Trailways for service connecting State College to locations in central, northeastern and western Pennsylvania. Beginning Thursday, travelers will be able to purchase tickets from the State College bus terminal to these 18 Pennsylvania cities serviced by Fullington through either company, in addition to their existing independently operated routes:
State College
The Business of Volunteer Fire Companies Has Become Harder to Sustain. Can Collaboration Help?
BENNER TOWNSHIP — Volunteer fire companies face many common stressors in funding and staffing. Is there strength in numbers if some choose to tackle the issues together?. That’s a central question five fire companies in Centre County’s Nittany Valley Region are asking, as they plan on participating in an upcoming pro-bono study by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania
Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
State College
Bellefonte Borough Plans to Buy Original Armory Building for Police Department Headquarters
Bellefonte Borough intends to buy the historic Armory building at 301 N. Spring St., with plans to renovate it to become the new home for the police department, according to a press release on Wednesday. The borough has entered into a sales agreement to purchase the 26,000-square-building after determining over...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
State College
Former Centre County Commissioner Jon Eich Remembered for Devotion to Public Service
Jon Eich’s four years as a Centre County commissioner only scratch the surface of a life dedicated to public service. From his decades as a county planner and administrator to his volunteer work on county, State College and regional authorities, boards and commissions, Eich, as current commissioner Mark Higgins put it, “spent most of his adult life working to help make Centre County a better place.”
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
State College
Pa.’s Unreliable Lobbyist Disclosure Website Is Getting a User-Friendly Upgrade
HARRISBURG — An initiative to improve the online system that lobbyists use to disclose which organizations have hired them and how they spend money to influence policy got a major boost in this year’s state budget. A line item listed only as “Lobbying Disclosure” under the Department of...
Mystery blood; Lady Gaga show; Wawa and restaurant plans: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 92; Low: 73. Mostly sunny. Chris Stapleton performs Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium during his “All-American Road Show.” (Photo by Vicki Vellios Briner, for PennLive.com) Places to go: Developers are proposing new restaurants, housing developments, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Hazing...
State College
Margaret Sandelin Benson
Margaret Sandelin Benson (82) died August 24, 2022, at Juniper Village in State College, Pennsylvania after a struggle with cancer, which she bore with grace and humility. Her husband, Thomas Walter Benson, was by her side. Margaret was born June 7, 1940, in New York City to Margaret (Peggy) Stronach...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
State College
College Township Looking for Solutions for After-Dark Park Usage
Over the past two years, College Township has received increased reports of “nefarious activities” in Dalevue Park after dark. From Aug. 3, 2020, to June 13, 2022, there were at least 17 complaints made to the State College Police Department concerning activity after dark at the park, which is located near Lemont at 413 Goldfinch Lane.
Mystery deposits are bonus one-time rebates from Pa. Department of Revenue
"Where did that money come from?" -- that's what some Pennsylvanians are asking after receiving unexpected money labeled "PA Refund" in their bank accounts.
Stimulus Check Update: Pennsylvania Pushing For $2,000 Payments
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for $2,000 relief checks in order to help residents with soaring inflation and high gas prices. This past Monday, Wolf called on the state's Republican-led Assembly to pass his PA Opportunity Program.
State College
Penn State Student Charged for Alleged Bomb Threat Posted to Social Media
Penn State police on Tuesday charged a university student who allegedly posted a bomb threat to social media platform Yik Yak. Henry P. Hyduke, 20, told police he was “trying to make a comedic message” and did not intend to cause any harm when he made the post on Aug. 24, according to a criminal complaint.
$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
Flags in Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff for soldier who died during training
Alyssa Cahoon, of Forest City, died following basic combat training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina last week.
Deadly crash in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
