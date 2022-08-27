ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
State College

Megabus Partners with Fullington for Service to 18 Pa. Cities from State College

Megabus.com is partnering with Centre County-based Fullington Trailways for service connecting State College to locations in central, northeastern and western Pennsylvania. Beginning Thursday, travelers will be able to purchase tickets from the State College bus terminal to these 18 Pennsylvania cities serviced by Fullington through either company, in addition to their existing independently operated routes:
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

The Business of Volunteer Fire Companies Has Become Harder to Sustain. Can Collaboration Help?

BENNER TOWNSHIP — Volunteer fire companies face many common stressors in funding and staffing. Is there strength in numbers if some choose to tackle the issues together?. That’s a central question five fire companies in Centre County’s Nittany Valley Region are asking, as they plan on participating in an upcoming pro-bono study by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
BELLEFONTE, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania

Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Coburn, PA
City
Port Matilda, PA
City
Philipsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Centre County, PA
Centre County, PA
Health
City
State College, PA
City
Lemont, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Former Centre County Commissioner Jon Eich Remembered for Devotion to Public Service

Jon Eich’s four years as a Centre County commissioner only scratch the surface of a life dedicated to public service. From his decades as a county planner and administrator to his volunteer work on county, State College and regional authorities, boards and commissions, Eich, as current commissioner Mark Higgins put it, “spent most of his adult life working to help make Centre County a better place.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#General Health#Linus Covid
State College

Margaret Sandelin Benson

Margaret Sandelin Benson (82) died August 24, 2022, at Juniper Village in State College, Pennsylvania after a struggle with cancer, which she bore with grace and humility. Her husband, Thomas Walter Benson, was by her side. Margaret was born June 7, 1940, in New York City to Margaret (Peggy) Stronach...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
State College

College Township Looking for Solutions for After-Dark Park Usage

Over the past two years, College Township has received increased reports of “nefarious activities” in Dalevue Park after dark. From Aug. 3, 2020, to June 13, 2022, there were at least 17 complaints made to the State College Police Department concerning activity after dark at the park, which is located near Lemont at 413 Goldfinch Lane.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Snyder County

BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy