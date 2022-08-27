Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
CBS Austin
Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland
Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
constructiondive.com
Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems
A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
The Suburban Times
Notice Street Closures for Rodeo Parade – September 9
City of Puyallup announcement. Notice is hereby given of upcoming street closures in the Puyallup downtown on Friday, September 9th for the 2022 Cattle Drive and Rodeo Parade. The primary closure will be of Meridian from Stewart to 7th beginning at approximately 8 am. Detour routes will be marked. Streets closed for the parade will be re-opened immediately following the parade.
The Suburban Times
$220M to design and construct a downstream fish passage on Howard Hanson dam benefits TPU customers and the environment
TACOMA, Wash. – Framed by the pristine forests of the Green River watershed, Tacoma Public Utilities Director Jackie Flowers gathered with U.S. Senator Patty Murray, U.S. Representative Kim Schrier, representatives from the Muckleshoot tribe, and other regional leaders to celebrate the announcement of $220M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to fund design and construction of a new downstream fish passage at the Howard Hanson Dam on the Green River.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
The Suburban Times
Register for upcoming youth webinar
The Suburban Times
School buses will return to local roadways. Know when to stop
Lakewold Police social media post. School starts Aug. 31. @CloverParkSD buses will be on our roads. Please drive slow, obey speed limits and stop for buses and children. School zone cameras on Gravelly Lake Drive and Steilacoom Boulevard are working, so drive the speed limit, or get a a ticket.
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Our COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains the lowest we’ve seen since mid-April. That’s great news! The hospitalization rate helps us understand how COVID-19 is affecting availability of critical healthcare services. Our COVID-19 case rate is the lowest we’ve seen since April. But with more...
The Suburban Times
Taiko Drums in Old Town Park Sept 10
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park Tacoma Sept 10 at 4:00pm. CHIKIRI and team, and The School of TAIKO, perform exciting and beautiful Japanese Taiko Drums. The drum group and the school, based in Seattle/Bellevue, were founded in 2009 by professional Taiko performers Ringtaro and Asako Tateishi.
kpug1170.com
Teachers at second Western Washington school district vote to go on strike
Teachers at a second Western Washington school district have voted to go on strike and a third strike vote is looming. KOMO reports member of the Port Angeles Education Association have decided to strike rather than work without a contract. The current teachers’ contract expires Wednesday, August 31 and the...
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous Person Alert: Monica Johnson
Washington State Patrol have issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for 25-year-old Monica Johnson. She is believed to be having a mental health crisis and is at-risk. She was last seen in the Skyway area of King County. Her hair is extremely short (about 1/2 long, which is different than what is pictured). If you see her, call 911.
Homeowners in Thurston County are asking for higher taxes. Here's why
OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than a dozen property owners went before Thurston County commissioners Tuesday with an unusual request: They all wanted their taxes raised to create a Lake Offut Management District. The homeowners want to give the county funding, as well as the authority to clean weeds, pollution...
Crews battle house fire in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
