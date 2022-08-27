SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO