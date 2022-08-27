ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
FIFE, WA
CBS Austin

Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland

Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
PARKLAND, WA
constructiondive.com

Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems

A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Notice Street Closures for Rodeo Parade – September 9

City of Puyallup announcement. Notice is hereby given of upcoming street closures in the Puyallup downtown on Friday, September 9th for the 2022 Cattle Drive and Rodeo Parade. The primary closure will be of Meridian from Stewart to 7th beginning at approximately 8 am. Detour routes will be marked. Streets closed for the parade will be re-opened immediately following the parade.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

$220M to design and construct a downstream fish passage on Howard Hanson dam benefits TPU customers and the environment

TACOMA, Wash. – Framed by the pristine forests of the Green River watershed, Tacoma Public Utilities Director Jackie Flowers gathered with U.S. Senator Patty Murray, U.S. Representative Kim Schrier, representatives from the Muckleshoot tribe, and other regional leaders to celebrate the announcement of $220M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to fund design and construction of a new downstream fish passage at the Howard Hanson Dam on the Green River.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Register for upcoming youth webinar

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

School buses will return to local roadways. Know when to stop

Lakewold Police social media post. School starts Aug. 31. @CloverParkSD buses will be on our roads. Please drive slow, obey speed limits and stop for buses and children. School zone cameras on Gravelly Lake Drive and Steilacoom Boulevard are working, so drive the speed limit, or get a a ticket.
LAKEWOOD, WA
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Our COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains the lowest we’ve seen since mid-April. That’s great news! The hospitalization rate helps us understand how COVID-19 is affecting availability of critical healthcare services. Our COVID-19 case rate is the lowest we’ve seen since April. But with more...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Taiko Drums in Old Town Park Sept 10

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park Tacoma Sept 10 at 4:00pm. CHIKIRI and team, and The School of TAIKO, perform exciting and beautiful Japanese Taiko Drums. The drum group and the school, based in Seattle/Bellevue, were founded in 2009 by professional Taiko performers Ringtaro and Asako Tateishi.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Missing Indigenous Person Alert: Monica Johnson

Washington State Patrol have issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for 25-year-old Monica Johnson. She is believed to be having a mental health crisis and is at-risk. She was last seen in the Skyway area of King County. Her hair is extremely short (about 1/2 long, which is different than what is pictured). If you see her, call 911.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews battle house fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
PUYALLUP, WA

