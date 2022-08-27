ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Plans set for Sioux City North High homecoming week

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10. Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9 in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;. • Wednesday, Sept....
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

600 Bibles donated to Heelan

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School was donated 600 Bibles from a donor in Omaha. This is a first for the school and the unidentified donor has no ties to the school, said Janet Flanagan, director of annual giving. The bibles arrived earlier this week, but an announcement and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Appreciates Lewis & Clark reenactment camp site

As an original and long time docent at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, I really appreciated the re-enactment camp site. I've often wondered why the Sgt. Floyd Monument has the name of someone else attached to it. Of all the monuments, I've seen none are like that. -- James E. Lalley, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: New VIBE Academy space set for completion in November

Tim Paul, Sioux City Community Schools' director of operations and maintenance, talks about progress on the district's VIBE Academy during an interview Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The new space for the online academy is being built out on the second floor of the district's downtown Educational Services Center building. The space is expected to be completed in November, with staff moving in during the Christmas break.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident. At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

IDOT closes Gordon Drive sidewalk for repairs

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the sidewalk on the Gordon Drive viaduct for repairs. A recent inspection determined repairs were needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the viaduct. An IDOT news release said the sidewalk will be repaired and reopened as...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa

ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
ROYAL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee

LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
LARRABEE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Motorcyclist injured in crash with semitrailer on U.S. 75

HINTON, Iowa -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Student debt forgiveness vs Social Security benefits

Only in today’s America can married couples earning up to $250,000 receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness (tax free) and married couples on Social Security having to pay income tax on 85% of their Social Security receipts when their taxable income is over $44,000. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

2nd suspect charged in armed robbery at Select-Mart

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a woman suspected of being the getaway driver in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a Sioux City convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm. Her bond was set at $25,000.
SIOUX CITY, IA

