U.K.

BBC

Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera

People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

False widow spiders: Mum's warning after baby is bitten

A mother whose baby was bitten by a noble false widow spider has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the invasive species. Sarah Jane Dennelly was speaking after a study revealed that the venom from false widow spiders is 230 times stronger than native Irish spiders. Scientists...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison

Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk

A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates'...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Two Air France pilots suspended after cockpit fistfight

Two Air-France pilots have been suspended after a physical altercation in the cockpit, reports say. The captain and first officer exchanged blows as they flew an Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, Swiss news outlet La Tribune said. Members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the noise....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Plaid councillor in 'anti-English' photo surrenders gun

A Plaid Cymru councillor who posed with a gun and said on Facebook it was to make sure there weren't "any English people trying to cross the channel" has surrendered the weapon to police. Caerphilly councillor Jon Scriven later apologised and deleted the post. South Wales Police said a 47-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told

A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'My daughter in wheelchair was abandoned by school taxis'

A mother has told the BBC her daughter has been left "abandoned" outside her high school in South Lanarkshire because of transport failures. The 11-year-old uses a wheelchair and is entitled to a taxi pick-up after each school day. But her mother Lisa Harland said she has only been picked...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hunstanton seafront water fountain vandalised with washing up liquid

More than 100 fish died after washing-up liquid was poured into a fountain in a seaside town caused it to froth over with foam. The water feature in Esplanade Gardens on Hunstanton seafront was vandalised over the bank holiday weekend. Holiday makers and residents spent six hours helping to clean...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Asylum seekers: Hull charity says hundreds living 'under the radar'

A Hull charity believes up to 300 failed asylum seekers may be living "under the radar" in the city. The Open Doors project says people have been left destitute as the number of Home Office deportations fell over the last decade. One man, who was imprisoned for working illegally, said...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Saltcoats man rescued boy adrift on inflatable unicorn at Southerness

An athletics coach from Ayrshire has described how his summer holidays ended up with him rescuing a boy swept out to sea on an inflatable unicorn. Paul Brennan, from Saltcoats, was at Southerness on Sunday with his family when the 10-year-old got into trouble. His father jumped into the water...
ACCIDENTS

