ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Beach, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Mateo, CA
Accidents
State
California State
San Mateo, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Moss Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Mateo, CA
KRON4 News

Police rescue injured deer crawling on freeway

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police rescued an injured deer crawling onto a freeway on-ramp, according to a Facebook post from the department. “Earlier this morning, one of our officers spotted an injured deer on his way home,” the post begins. “As the deer was crawling onto the freeway on-ramp, our graveyard crew sprung […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Police seek help in finding man missing for six months

(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
PINOLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Feet#Rescuers#911#At Dawn#Accident#Cal
msn.com

San Leandro “special needs” pet rescue forced to relocate

After five years at the Bayfair Center in San Leandro, an animal adoption group that specialized in finding homes for “imperfect” dogs and cats has just three weeks to find new headquarters. Rick Hollander, executive director of Nobody’s Perfekt Dogs & Cats, says the group is being shown...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastcountytoday.net

3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island

At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.1 Earthquake Rattles East of Alum Rock: USGS

A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday afternoon just east of Alum Rock, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit just before 1 p.m. was centered about 6.2 miles from Alum Rock and about 9.9 miles from San Jose, the USGS said. No other information was...
SAN JOSE, CA
truecrimedaily

Decomposing body found on NorCal couch with daughter living upstairs in 'uninhabitable' home

PETALUMA, Calif. (TCD) -- Police conducting a welfare check this week reportedly found a woman’s body on a couch and her daughter, alive, living upstairs. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:52 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Windsor Drive to conduct a welfare check because the resident had not been seen "for several weeks" and boxes were piling up on her porch. Neighbors reportedly went to check in on the resident, but the knocks went unanswered.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS News

CBS News

534K+
Followers
64K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy