Haywood County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Smoldering wildfire expected to pick up again, commander says

Over 200 forest rangers, firefighters and first responders continue to battle three fires on the Shawangunk Ridge. A Tuesday night rainstorm slowed the spread of the Napanoch Point wildfire in Ulster County, but didn't stop it. As of Wednesday, 270 acres were still burning in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Guides emphasize hiking precautions in the backcountry

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jennifer Pharr Davis and Mel Gibson are two different people with a common interest bringing them close together – hiking. In 2021, there were 105 search and rescue calls made in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. 49% of search and rescue reports in the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

State deploys Black Hawks as Minnewaska fire spreads to nearly 150 acres

Forest rangers and firefighters continue to battle the massive wildfire that’s been burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County since Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York National Guard was deploying two Black Hawk helicopters capable of dropping 600 gallons of water to help ​battle the wildfire in Ulster County.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Haywood County, NC
Traffic
County
Haywood County, NC
Canton, NC
Government
City
Canton, NC
Haywood County, NC
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
spectrumlocalnews.com

Here's why Texans might have to pay more for natural gas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) is adopting new rules for natural gas regulators. They are intended to prevent another systemic failure, like the deadly winter freeze of 2021. “The Texas Railroad Commission has issued new rules to require the weatherization of almost 65,000 critical parts...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday's turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY students with disabilities will have new chance to complete education

Students with disabilities who may have "aged out" of an education program due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a renewed chance beginning in September to finish their school work under a law approved earlier this year. The measure, backed by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, is meant to help students...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
ALASKA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bear hunting season opens in Maine

Subsistence and hobby hunters now have their chance at hunting black bears as the season kicks off in Maine today. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Saturday was youth bear hunting day, but general hunting season opens today and lasts through Nov. 26. Hunters may use bait from now until Sept. 24. Trapping season runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and hunting with dogs will be allowed from Sept. 12 through Oct. 28.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York teachers union leaders propose school safety measures

In June, a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, killing two teachers and 19 students. New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said the tragedy and those like it underscore the need for action. "Everytime there's a tragic event like Uvalde or Parkland or Sandy Hook, we...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York health officials issue overdose death warning

New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Country lawmaker says concealed carry law needs clarity

A Democratic state lawmaker who represents the North Country region of New York is concerned the state's new concealed carry law for firearms is too broadly written and will criminalize gun ownership in the Adirondack Park. The concerns raised by Assemblyman Billy Jones have been in part clarified by the...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

How New York is entering the next COVID-19 pandemic phase

Public health officials are gearing up for another rise in COVID-19 cases this fall and winter. And as booster shots are rolled out, pandemic guidances relaxed and COVID-19 test kits no longer available for free through the mail from the federal government, the next phase could be a major test for returning to a semblance of normal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY state to roll out new gun laws Thursday

The state will roll out a bevy of new gun safety measures this week, including a law that bans firearms in “sensitive locations” like Times Square, officials said Wednesday. New York lawmakers in July approved a package of legislation aimed at circumventing a June Supreme Court decision that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

