New York firefighters aided by Quebec responders in battle to contain Hudson Valley fires
Gov. Kathy Hochul is deploying more resources to the Minnewaska State Park and Sullivan County areas in an attempt to contain fires that have burned 130 acres of woodlands, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. The fires in the Minnewaska State Park area are thought to...
Smoldering wildfire expected to pick up again, commander says
Over 200 forest rangers, firefighters and first responders continue to battle three fires on the Shawangunk Ridge. A Tuesday night rainstorm slowed the spread of the Napanoch Point wildfire in Ulster County, but didn't stop it. As of Wednesday, 270 acres were still burning in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Guides emphasize hiking precautions in the backcountry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jennifer Pharr Davis and Mel Gibson are two different people with a common interest bringing them close together – hiking. In 2021, there were 105 search and rescue calls made in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. 49% of search and rescue reports in the...
State deploys Black Hawks as Minnewaska fire spreads to nearly 150 acres
Forest rangers and firefighters continue to battle the massive wildfire that’s been burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County since Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York National Guard was deploying two Black Hawk helicopters capable of dropping 600 gallons of water to help battle the wildfire in Ulster County.
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after...
Here's why Texans might have to pay more for natural gas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) is adopting new rules for natural gas regulators. They are intended to prevent another systemic failure, like the deadly winter freeze of 2021. “The Texas Railroad Commission has issued new rules to require the weatherization of almost 65,000 critical parts...
Is a red wave coming to N.C. this fall? State Democratic strategist unpacks his predictions
Last week we had on a top GOP consultant to forecast the fall election. This week we bring on Democrat Morgan Jackson, who is a top advisor for Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. We talk about the impact of the abortion ruling this summer and whether he...
Faces of the Fair: Long-time state police officer displays history of the force in State Police Museum
If you’d like to learn more about the history of the state police, the State Police Museum at the Law Enforcement exhibit is a great stop for Law Enforcement Day at the Great New York State Fair today. We recently met one investigator who has put forth a great...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday's turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
NY students with disabilities will have new chance to complete education
Students with disabilities who may have "aged out" of an education program due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a renewed chance beginning in September to finish their school work under a law approved earlier this year. The measure, backed by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, is meant to help students...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
Bear hunting season opens in Maine
Subsistence and hobby hunters now have their chance at hunting black bears as the season kicks off in Maine today. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Saturday was youth bear hunting day, but general hunting season opens today and lasts through Nov. 26. Hunters may use bait from now until Sept. 24. Trapping season runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and hunting with dogs will be allowed from Sept. 12 through Oct. 28.
New York teachers union leaders propose school safety measures
In June, a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, killing two teachers and 19 students. New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said the tragedy and those like it underscore the need for action. "Everytime there's a tragic event like Uvalde or Parkland or Sandy Hook, we...
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
North Country lawmaker says concealed carry law needs clarity
A Democratic state lawmaker who represents the North Country region of New York is concerned the state's new concealed carry law for firearms is too broadly written and will criminalize gun ownership in the Adirondack Park. The concerns raised by Assemblyman Billy Jones have been in part clarified by the...
Democrat Mary Peltola wins Alaska House special election, defeating Republican Sarah Palin
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola wins Alaska House special election, defeating Republican Sarah Palin. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
How New York is entering the next COVID-19 pandemic phase
Public health officials are gearing up for another rise in COVID-19 cases this fall and winter. And as booster shots are rolled out, pandemic guidances relaxed and COVID-19 test kits no longer available for free through the mail from the federal government, the next phase could be a major test for returning to a semblance of normal.
NY state to roll out new gun laws Thursday
The state will roll out a bevy of new gun safety measures this week, including a law that bans firearms in “sensitive locations” like Times Square, officials said Wednesday. New York lawmakers in July approved a package of legislation aimed at circumventing a June Supreme Court decision that...
ACLU publishes Students' Rights Hub, details ways Texas students can be protected
HOUSTON — The ACLU of Texas announced Wednesday their Students’ Rights Hub has gone live on their website. The hub encourages education that is inclusive of all students in Texas. The hub’s primary purpose is to provide a place for students, teachers and advocates to learn about the...
