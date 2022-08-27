STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Coca-Cola Consolidated and Kroger Mid-Atlantic teamed up Wednesday, Aug. 31 to deliver over 200 backpacks to Valley Mission in Staunton. The backpacks are filled with non-perishable foods, and the bags can then be refilled, taken to school or work, or used to carry belongings. The bags will be distributed to people who stay at the mission or people who eat meals there.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO