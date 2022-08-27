Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas”
This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is excited to present the land and seascapes of Connecticut artist, Michael Aiezza. His magnificent collection will be on display September 1-30 at the Geary Gallery in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday,...
New Paradigm Theatre Presents "Project Cabaret" Class Program & Show
Fairfield, CT - The New Paradigm Theatre presents “Project Cabaret”, six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that the performers help create! The final show will be presented in a “Cabaret” club-style space with desserts and coffee, while students test their wings as performers, MCs and content creators! And each cabaret class will have the chance to perform solos and group numbers with a guest star from Broadway, Film or TV in their final cabaret performance.
Stacey’s Totally Baked to Open Storefront Location in Ridgefield
Ridgefield resident Stacey Sussman, the owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked is spreading her sweetness and will soon have a storefront location!. Sussman has received a Zoning permit with the Town of Ridgefield and will open a bakery at 113 Danbury Road, the former location of Bahr & Co. A sign on the window of the shop says, “Hiring Part-time Baker’s Assistant” (you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details).
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is HIRING a Museum Interpreter
Our museum is growing, and we’re looking for people to help support our mission-driven work! Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is currently hiring for a part-time Museum Interpreter. The Museum Interpreter creates engaging, accessible, and memorable experiences for visitors by delivering tours of our historic tavern museum and...
New Businesses to Open in Chappaqua, Celebrate with Ribbon Cuttings!
GREEN & TONIC will soon be opening on S. Greeley Avenue in Chappaqua! It will be offering delicious, plant-based, crave-able food designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul. The ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, September 12th at 3PM. MAKERSPACE is also coming soon to S. Greeley Avenue...
Bachata Classes at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury Begin Sept. 9
The September session starts on 9/9/22. Fridays 6 p.m. – 6.45 p.m. Bachata is a Latin dance that originated in the Dominican Republic & is now danced all over the world! Come learn some easy to do steps that will get you moving on the dance floor!
Ridgefield Police accept invite from RHS senior Briony Sekelsky to be a community Safe Space
The Ridgefield Police Department was asked by Ridgefield High School (RHS) senior Briony Sekelsky to be a location for her new program "SAFE SPACES". We accepted her invitation and are proud to be listed as a Safe Space, within our great community. What makes the police department a little different...
Darien Arts Center Registration Open for Fall Classes in Dance, Music, Art
The Darien Arts Center is now enrolling at darienarts.org for fall classes in Dance, Music and Visual Arts for ages 3 through adult. Dance classes begin September 6th. DANCE classes include Ballet, Hip Hop, Broadway, Lyrical Jazz, Contemporary, Partnering, Pointe and Pilates. VISUAL ARTS classes include Cartooning, Digital illustration, Digital...
New Canaan 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, September 9 in Front of Town Hall
A memorial ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the September 11 attacks and those who lost their lives will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 outside on the front lawn of New Canaan Town Hall. The ceremony will begin at 9:55 AM, the time the first tower fell. Refreshments...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Multi-Sensory Academics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Multi-Sensory Academics!
Greater Danbury Irish Festival on New Milford Green September 10 and 11
The Greater Danbury Irish Festival is a 2-day event that you don’t want to miss! This year, it will take place at the New Milford Town Green, 25 Main St., New Milford on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from noon to 6pm each day. We have live...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Taste of Sin
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Taste of...
Lynne Vanderslice Provides Wilton Update: Pedestrian Bridge Construction, Gaga Pit at Merwin Meadows, Field Lightning Detection, and More!
With almost half of Wilton households having children back in the Wilton Public Schools this week, it certainly feels like summer is over. Hope everyone had a good one. Wilton has been in Stage 2 drought conditions for approximately a month. During that month, we have continued to see little rainfall, communities to the north moved to Stage 3 and some Wilton residents are reporting insufficient or no well water. The following are measures to conserve water for your benefit and those of the community. Although voluntary, the measures are strongly encouraged. Wilton does not have an ordinance requiring enforcement as some residents have requested.
Author Mark Holmes invites you to learn more about Danbury-based book: Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck
Danbury Connecticut 1957: Travel through time with WWII veteran and milkman Herb Lundy as he unravels the mysteries of the fruit of the Spirit while finding a new destiny in a future that desperately needs his help. Herb Lundy and the Magic Milk Truck is a nostalgic novel set in Danbury Connecticut in the late 1950s that intertwines fact, fiction, and the author’s own testimony into one heartfelt tale of faith and reclamation. An encounter with a gentle stranger sends Herb on a series of trips through time to discover the fruit of the Spirit with a joyful ending.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: NAAD CENTER
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT NAAD CENTER!
Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!
Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions
The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28
Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
Ridgefield Letter: What Children Absorb - Re-elect Aimee
When grownups struggle, so do children. If grownups can’t effectively process their experience and manage their emotions, what chance do children have? Our kids drink in our tensions. From the pandemic to Putin’s war and global warming, our kids are watching us. We must do all we can...
Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years
A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
