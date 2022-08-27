With almost half of Wilton households having children back in the Wilton Public Schools this week, it certainly feels like summer is over. Hope everyone had a good one. Wilton has been in Stage 2 drought conditions for approximately a month. During that month, we have continued to see little rainfall, communities to the north moved to Stage 3 and some Wilton residents are reporting insufficient or no well water. The following are measures to conserve water for your benefit and those of the community. Although voluntary, the measures are strongly encouraged. Wilton does not have an ordinance requiring enforcement as some residents have requested.

WILTON, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO