Michigan high school football: Allen Park explodes in second half against Wyandotte

The first of the Friday matchups at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic featured two Downriver League teams, Allen Park and Wyandotte Roosevelt. Allen Park ran away with the game in the second half, and the Jaguars won 55-22.

Wyandotte’s Max Biundo and Allen Park’s Josh Rempert were the game’s MVPs.

Allen Park’s defense made its presence known early when defensive back Braylon Orsette returned an interception for a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Near the end of the first quarter, Jaguar junior quarterback Steven Doyle punched in a short yardage touchdown to put his team up 13-0.

The Bears momentarily put their first quarter woes behind them and finished the first half with fortitude. Junior running back Max Biundo started to get things going on the ground early in the second quarter and ran in two touchdowns for the Bears before halftime.

A 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by junior running back Josh Rempert helped Allen Park take a 21-14 lead into halftime.

“I never thought I would win MVP,” Rempert said. “Yesterday, me and my team said, 'We’re going to return one for a touchdown,' and I did that. First kick return, I took it to the house.”

Allen Park came out in the second half and shut Wyandotte down.

A 57-yard kickoff return by junior wide receiver Camden Johnson set them up for a short drive to open the second half. Senior running back Owen Alvarez scored on fourth down to give them a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter.

For most of the game, Wyandotte seemed to be out of sync on offense. it had little success on the ground, but besides a late touchdown, it couldn’t find success through the air either.

Allen Park vs. Wyandotte

Photos by Ryan Schira