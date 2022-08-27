ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Michigan high school football: Allen Park explodes in second half against Wyandotte

By Ronnie Martin
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43e6S7_0hX8WLil00

The first of the Friday matchups at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic featured two Downriver League teams, Allen Park and Wyandotte Roosevelt. Allen Park ran away with the game in the second half, and the Jaguars won 55-22.

Wyandotte’s Max Biundo and Allen Park’s Josh Rempert were the game’s MVPs.

Allen Park’s defense made its presence known early when defensive back Braylon Orsette returned an interception for a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Near the end of the first quarter, Jaguar junior quarterback Steven Doyle punched in a short yardage touchdown to put his team up 13-0.

The Bears momentarily put their first quarter woes behind them and finished the first half with fortitude. Junior running back Max Biundo started to get things going on the ground early in the second quarter and ran in two touchdowns for the Bears before halftime.

A 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by junior running back Josh Rempert helped Allen Park take a 21-14 lead into halftime.

“I never thought I would win MVP,” Rempert said. “Yesterday, me and my team said, 'We’re going to return one for a touchdown,' and I did that. First kick return, I took it to the house.”

Allen Park came out in the second half and shut Wyandotte down.

A 57-yard kickoff return by junior wide receiver Camden Johnson set them up for a short drive to open the second half. Senior running back Owen Alvarez scored on fourth down to give them a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter.

For most of the game, Wyandotte seemed to be out of sync on offense. it had little success on the ground, but besides a late touchdown, it couldn’t find success through the air either.

Allen Park vs. Wyandotte

Photos by Ryan Schira

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yB2V_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQPTz_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQY6J_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2qG8_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4R8I_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hozB6_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnHQx_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2R6I_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dNK3_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTRVL_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3643TE_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3S4w_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wow5y_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmCRO_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KDVi_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBCjH_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GPO8_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38njMG_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FirYA_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1C0y_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPJAo_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxN4j_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVqSX_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnQm1_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w23XD_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wncSm_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m47hM_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IPA1_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ua2bK_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALZnX_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2K1H_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPN7X_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUWmU_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4JGh_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geFy8_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hj92b_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GboKN_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBU0x_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wixI7_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOIHm_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvGm8_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEAP3_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vwnpm_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvFFD_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjhWK_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PHYo_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhIoB_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Sf5b_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9YjJ_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHMJM_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMsxq_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bflw2_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ra8r4_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6KyH_0hX8WLil00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q49t2_0hX8WLil00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scorebook Live

Arkansas 8-man high school football report (Week 1)

Kyle Sutherland   There was not a whole lot of 8-Man action across the state during Week 0 with just three games played, as the rest of the field will be kicking off their season this week. With so few games being played, the rankings for both sanctioned and club teams stay the same. Here ...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Allen Park, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wyandotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Bears#American Football#Highschoolsports#Downriver League#Jaguar#Mvp
Scorebook Live

Minnesota high school football top games of week 1

Minnesota high school football has already kicked off for the 2022 season. This week (September 1-2) is the first full docket of games in the state. Here are the top 10 games of the week, followed by a few other games to watch in the state during the first full week of football in Minnesota. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy