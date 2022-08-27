ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo, UT
Society
Provo, UT
Education
Local
Utah Society
City
Provo, UT
Local
Utah Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
KUTV

Part Two of Dave Fox's Interview with Utah A.D. Mark Harlan

8/28/2022 — (KUTV) - Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan talks realignment and TV contracts with Dave Fox in part two of their conversation. Harlan explains why TV networks aren't all in on super conferences, at least not yet. Watch part two here and watch part three Monday night on KMYU Talkin' Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

WATCH: Easton Oliverson records message before heading home from hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Little Leaguer critically injured after falling from a bunk bed is on his way home from the hospital two weeks later, according to his family. Prior to leaving the hospital, Easton Oliverson recorded a message to the people who have been supporting him since the Aug. 14 incident. It was posted to a Facebook account that was created to provide updates and help raise funds for his recovery.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Scholarships#Pamphlet#College#Racism#Lgbtq#Raynbow Collective#Kutv#English
KUTV

Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
EPHRAIM, UT
KUTV

Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy