KUTV
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
KUTV
Duke volleyball player speaks with ESPN after being called racial slur at BYU game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is continuing to speak out after she was allegedly threatened by a BYU fan using racial slurs. She spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe about the incident and said she hopes it ultimately creates awareness and encourages change. "I believe that...
KUTV
Memorial takes shape in Provo where 2 siblings were killed while walking to school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10- and 9-year-old...
KUTV
Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
KUTV
BYU athletic director speaks out after racial slurs used against Duke volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU's athletic director is speaking out after racial slurs were used against a Duke University volleyball player. 2News spoke with Tom Holmoe on Monday and asked him how he felt knowing this happened during one of his games. "You asked me how I feel –...
KUTV
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital. “I just gave him a big...
KUTV
Hundreds of Latter-day Saints help in flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Volunteers from Helping Hands spent the last two weekends cleaning up after the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in July, clearing debris, shoveling mud, mucking out homes, moving furniture, preparing meals, and completing a variety of other tasks. Each weekend, over 1,000 members of...
KUTV
Utes honor fallen teammates Jordan, Lowe with custom hand-painted helmets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Utes are honoring a pair of fallen teammates in an incredibly unique way for this year's game against the USC Trojans, revealing custom hand-painted helmets to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan, who died within a year of each other. According to...
KUTV
Part Two of Dave Fox's Interview with Utah A.D. Mark Harlan
8/28/2022 — (KUTV) - Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan talks realignment and TV contracts with Dave Fox in part two of their conversation. Harlan explains why TV networks aren't all in on super conferences, at least not yet. Watch part two here and watch part three Monday night on KMYU Talkin' Sports.
KUTV
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
KUTV
WATCH: Easton Oliverson records message before heading home from hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Little Leaguer critically injured after falling from a bunk bed is on his way home from the hospital two weeks later, according to his family. Prior to leaving the hospital, Easton Oliverson recorded a message to the people who have been supporting him since the Aug. 14 incident. It was posted to a Facebook account that was created to provide updates and help raise funds for his recovery.
KUTV
Mark Harlan talks NIL Money in Part 3 of Dave Fox's Exclusive Interview
8/29/2022 — (KUTV) - In Part 3 of Dave Fox's exclusive interview with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan they discuss how student-athletes are benefiting from NIL. They also talked about how important it was for Harlan and the University to extend Kyle Whittingham's contract. Watch the interview right here .
KUTV
NAACP president calls for resignation of Salt Lake City school board member
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has called for the resignation of Salt Lake City School Board Member Katherine Kennedy. Williams sent a letter to the board president last week demanding that Kennedy quit her post, saying her concern is honesty. In July, Kennedy announced on...
KUTV
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
KUTV
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
KUTV
Alta HS football player faces long recovery after suffering spinal injury during game
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old high school student-athlete has lost movement and some feeling in his lower body after a hit during a football game. The hit happened last Thursday when the Alta High Hawks was playing Stansbury in a junior varsity game. Jalen Sutton has had surgery...
KUTV
SWAT responds to 'suspicious circumstance' under interstate overpass
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The SWAT team has been called out after reports of a suspicious vehicle underneath an interstate overpass in downtown Salt Lake. Several officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to an area on 200 South underneath I-15 around 600 West on Tuesday afternoon.
KUTV
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
KUTV
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
