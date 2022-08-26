Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Crash on Nob Hill involves 4 cars, leaves 1 tipped over
YAKIMA-- Fire officials responded to a 4-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that left one vehicle on its side. Officials say there were a total of 5 patients with mostly minor injuries. One patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
KIMA TV
Yakima man shot on N 1st Street
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot on N 1st Street early Wednesday. Police say they responded at 7:30am to reports of the shooting and found the 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his gut at the 300 block of N 1st Street. Paramedics rushed the...
KIMA TV
Reckless driver in Nob Hill crash arrested
YAKIMA-- The crash on Nob Hill Tuesday, August 30, was caused by a reckless driver, Yakima Police say. Officials say the 37-year-old man was going twice the speed limit when he ran a red light on the intersection of Nob Hill Blvd and 16th Ave. He then collided with an...
KIMA TV
Investigation on hit-and-run case comes to a close, potential charges coming
YAKIMA—It has been over 3 months since a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in Yakima. Deputies say we might finally get some answers. After months of deputies trying to sift through evidence and gather video for the investigation of the death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker, deputies say they have enough to turn the case over to the prosecuting office tomorrow.
KIMA TV
Some gas stations drop below $4 for the first time in months
For the first time in a while some gas prices are starting with the number three, and some folks say it feels nice to see that number. "it's been a while since its been under four dollars so I really appreciate that," says Christina Vasquez, a Toppenish resident. In fact,...
KIMA TV
Yakima Police searching for missing woman
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman, Heather Sears. Police say she was reported missing by family. If you have any information regarding where she is, YPD asks that you call 509-575-6200.
KIMA TV
Sunnyside woman dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle
YAKIMA-- Washington State Patrol confirms a woman has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle on I-82 this weekend. Carina Rodriguez Elizondo was a 33 year-old from Sunnyside. WSP responded to the incident at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say there were drugs and alcohol involved and the...
KIMA TV
Scammer, 'Fake Carl', pretending to be a YCSO deputy
YAKIMA – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says someone was calling around pretending to be one of their deputies as part of a scam Tuesday, August 30. The Sheriff’s Office says a woman called saying she got a voicemail from someone claiming to be Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. She says the caller also requested information about court paperwork.
KIMA TV
First responders say the current radio system they have isn't safe for them or the public
YAKIMA -- Sheriff Robert Udell has called a new radio system a major public safety need. Currently, police, fire fighters and ambulances are currently all on different systems which makes it hard for them to communicate to each other, especially in an emergency situation. Udell says as it is now,...
KIMA TV
School-zone concerns arise with lack of police traffic unit
Yakima PD is short on officers. so much so that they've been operating without a traffic unit, and that's causing a concern for parents. When asked if the officer shortage is impacting the enforcement of school zones, Chief Matt Murray said it was. Parents in Yakima are concerned that with...
KIMA TV
Wapato School District employees protest for better wages
WAPATO—A large group of public-school employees of the Wapato School District protested outside of a school board meeting over their wages yesterday. “My paycheck came in today. And it was not even $2,000,” Karen Lommer, a paraeducator at Simcoe Elementary School in Wapato, said. She says it’s getting...
KIMA TV
New gender-neutral policy for West Valley School District raises concerns
YAKIMA -- Some parents across the West Valley School District are upset about a recently adopted gender-neutral policy. Including some even contemplating on pulling their kids out. The gender-neutral policy in West Valley allows for students to use whichever bathroom or locker room that corresponds to their gender identity. Which,...
