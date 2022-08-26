YAKIMA—It has been over 3 months since a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in Yakima. Deputies say we might finally get some answers. After months of deputies trying to sift through evidence and gather video for the investigation of the death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker, deputies say they have enough to turn the case over to the prosecuting office tomorrow.

