ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder

WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare

The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Missouri man dies in apparent drowning in Lanier

A Missouri man died at the hospital late Sunday morning, August 28, following his apparent drowning in Lake Lanier earlier in the day, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Investigators. The victim is identified as Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City. Sheriff’s Office Investigators have notified family members.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Copperhill, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Franklin County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Ellijay, GA
County
Franklin County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
counton2.com

Owner responds to allegations against Rockstar Cheer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorneys with Strom Law Firm and James Bannister of Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey, LLC held a press conference Tuesday morning to answer questions about legal action the firms plan to take against Rockstar Cheer, Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF). This comes...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Northeast Georgia#Ga#New Franklin Church Road#Gbi
accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
northgwinnettvoice.com

Teenage suspect in Suwanee murder case turns himself in

All three teenage suspects in a Suwanee murder case are in custody after a fugitive at large turned himself in to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrenceville resident Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, turned himself in about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. He was the final suspect on the run following the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy in Suwanee.
SUWANEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for ambushing woman in front of her home

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Oglethorpe County are searching for a man who hid and waited for a woman to come home only to confront her. The ambush happened off Howlington Road south of Smithonia Road in Winterville area. Investigators released a sketch on Friday in hopes someone will recognize the man.
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy