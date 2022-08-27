Read full article on original website
Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder
WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare
The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
Missouri man dies in apparent drowning in Lanier
A Missouri man died at the hospital late Sunday morning, August 28, following his apparent drowning in Lake Lanier earlier in the day, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Investigators. The victim is identified as Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City. Sheriff’s Office Investigators have notified family members.
GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home
ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
Authorities believe human remains belong to missing man, arrest his brother: GBI
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Dahlonega man has been arrested on a murder charge after human remains, believed to be his brother's, were found in Lumpkin County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI leaders said its agents along with investigators from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and...
Owner responds to allegations against Rockstar Cheer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorneys with Strom Law Firm and James Bannister of Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey, LLC held a press conference Tuesday morning to answer questions about legal action the firms plan to take against Rockstar Cheer, Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF). This comes...
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega with murder after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related to the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
Arrest made after human remains were found in Lumpkin County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 55-year-old man in connection to human remains that were found in Lumpkin County. Charles Edward Cates Jr., of Dahlonega, has been arrested and charged with the murder. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Department...
Teenage suspect in Suwanee murder case turns himself in
All three teenage suspects in a Suwanee murder case are in custody after a fugitive at large turned himself in to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrenceville resident Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, turned himself in about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. He was the final suspect on the run following the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy in Suwanee.
Man wanted for ambushing woman in front of her home
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Oglethorpe County are searching for a man who hid and waited for a woman to come home only to confront her. The ambush happened off Howlington Road south of Smithonia Road in Winterville area. Investigators released a sketch on Friday in hopes someone will recognize the man.
[VIDEO] Multiple vehicle Wreck involving Overturned Log Truck on Highway 411
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Thursday afternoon Floyd County 911 reported an accident in the area of Highway 411 just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop with multiple vehicles involved. When first responders arrived at the scene they found a transfer...
