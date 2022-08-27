3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit

SAN DIEGO — Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.

The incident started just after 3 a.m. when deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 with individuals suspected of several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, Lt. Christopher Lawrence stated in a release.

The driver refused to stop and took off, according to the sheriff’s official. The pursuit continued east of the Via De La Valley exit, where the driver evaded capture after stopping and running into a field.

Two passengers in the vehicle, 32-year-old Pedro Martinez and 25-year-old Andrea Villalobos of Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of narcotics and burglary tool violations, Lawrence said.

Deputies found floor jacks and reciprocating saws while searching the vehicle, per SDSO.

Later that morning around 10 a.m., authorities received a report of a man hiding on a resident’s property in the 16000 block of Via Del Alba in the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood. The resident’s description of the man matched that of the wanted driver, Lawrence said.

Upon arrival, authorities found the suspect who began running from law enforcement. The suspect, 36-year-old Luis Zepeda-Ochoa of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant for larceny and numerous catalytic converter theft cases in California.

All three suspects were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.