1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Woman sentenced in WVa for scamming money from elderly
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Nevada woman has been sentenced in West Virginia to more than seven years in prison for scamming money from elderly residents. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas also was ordered to pay $336,000 Monday in federal court for her conviction in April on charges of money laundering and wire and mail fraud.
Man charged with making bomb threats at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man faces three felony charges of communicating a bomb threat after allegedly driving his truck into a secure area of of the Las Vegas airport last week and producing a fake bomb. Sergio Magana, 36, also faces charges of possessing a hoax bomb and...
Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian
PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area...
