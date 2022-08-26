ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two women stabbed in fight

By Natanya Faitelson
SAN DIEGO — Two women were stabbed multiple times during a fight in the Teralta East neighborhood Friday, police said.

Officers got a call about two women involved in a fight at 4300 Euclid Avenue around 3:14 a.m., according to a San Diego police watch commander’s log. One woman stabbed the other multiple times in the upper torso and arms.

Another woman who attempted to stop the attack was also stabbed multiple times in the arms, authorities said.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The attacker ran away after the stabbings, according to SDPD. She is described as a 28-year-old Black woman who is approximately 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect involved in the fight is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

