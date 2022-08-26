Read full article on original website
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar
What the papers sayChelsea have been offered an “incredible deal” to sign Paris St Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday, the Daily Mail reports. The Blues were approached about signing the 30-year-old, however, according to the paper, it could be a tough deal to get over the line during this transfer window as the London club pursue other targets.The Times also carries Blues news, writing that AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, 23, has been linked with the club in a potential swoop. However, it could easily be scuppered by his reported £126million price tag.Elsewhere, Brentford could...
Neymar could make a shock deadline day move to Chelsea while the Blues are still in negotations to finalise the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Neyar has been offered to Chelsea, acccording to The Mail, as Paris Saint-Germain battle to meet Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations, while The Times reports PSG presented Neymar as an option only to later retract the offer and are refusing to sell despite Chelsea’s interest. The Blues continue to pursue an end to the Aubameyang saga, with Marcos Alonso set to go the other way – should it get completed before tonight’s 11pm...
Exclusive: Glen Johnson Tells Liverpool Fans to 'Relax' Regarding FSG Criticism
Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson doesn't understand why fans are upset with FSG's spending.
Highlights: Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest - Watch Erling Haaland's Perfect Hat-Trick
It took the Norwegian just 38 minutes to get his three goals.
African football head criticised for visiting Gabon FA president in jail
Alleged victims and Fifpro have criticised the head of African football’s governing body for publicly supporting the president of Gabon’s football federation, who has been accused of covering up widespread sexual abuse. Pierre-Alain Mounguengui could face up to three years in prison if found guilty of not reporting...
