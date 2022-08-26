Read full article on original website
Related
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
A standoff over shutting down ranchers’ pumps signals a flareup of water wars as California is gripped by seemingly endless drought. “To hell with it. We’re starting the pumps,” one Siskiyou County rancher said.
Klamath Falls News
State Parks Commission to meet in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene September 13-14 in the Klamath Falls, Oregon area for its fourth meeting of the year. On Sept. 13, commissioners will tour Collier Memorial State Park starting at 8 a.m., followed by a work session and training at the Running Y Ranch Resort in the Mahogany/ Ponderosa Room, 5500 Running Y Road, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
Herald and News
Oregon joins western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs from the Canada-Idaho border to Malin in Klamath County.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls funeral home offers eco-friendly aquamation
When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian. But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath Falls News
KCC appoints acting president while Gutierrez takes extended medical leave
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Community College Board of Directors has approved a six-month contract naming Camille Preus Acting President of KCC, effective Sept. 6. The contract was finalized at a special meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, Aug. 26 in order to maintain proper leadership while current KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez takes extended leave due to an undisclosed medical condition.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
KTVL
Police: Klamath falls man kills woman, dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
KLAMATH FALLS — A 41-year-old Klamath Falls woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound with a 63-year-old man who was also found deceased from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5:55 pm, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Klamath Falls News
Two dead following murder-suicide
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
KTVL
Klamath Falls man dead after single vehicle crash
Klamath County, Ore. — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Friday morning in Klamath County. At approximately 8:11 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. A preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver...
Illegal grow site found near Bonanza
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Basin Inter- Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, OR. Deputies executing the search warrant oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
Klamath Falls News
Commentary: Organized Crime in Klamath County
Commentary by, Chris Kaber, Klamath County Sheriff. Organized Crime; that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution.
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
Comments / 1