Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer transfer window.As Thursday dawned, the debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline was ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club.The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing over £80million has sparked suggestions Ronaldo could be allowed to go, with the forward linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon.However, asked about the Portugal captain’s future, Ten Hag said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here...

