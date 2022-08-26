Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo future to be resolved and Chelsea could be busy on deadline day
Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer transfer window.As Thursday dawned, the debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline was ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club.The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing over £80million has sparked suggestions Ronaldo could be allowed to go, with the forward linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon.However, asked about the Portugal captain’s future, Ten Hag said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here...
Transfer deadline day 2022: Aubameyang, Gakpo, Antony and Brereton Díaz news – live!
Keep up to date as the transfer window prepares to swing shut, with our team of writers
Comments / 0