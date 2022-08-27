Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.3 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 43.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Wednesday was 43.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 44.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Marion, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Marion; Putnam FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening for portions of northeast Florida and northern Florida, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Putnam. In northern Florida, Alachua and Marion. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
