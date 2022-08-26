ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Two Florida Cities Named Best For Dating With Your Dog

Where is the best place to date with your dog? Well according to Yahoo, there are two cities right here in Tampa Bay area that made the top 10 list!. The report looked at things like: dog ownership, number of singles, number of pet-friendly dating spots, and the cost of a date. They also looked at environmental factors like the number of sunny days, hiking trails and rainfall.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale

A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Studio#Tampa Bay Area#Tattoo Artist#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Blak Studios#Medical Tattooing#Smp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
orlandoweekly.com

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Want to live out your rural Florida dreams? Got a cool $2.4 million in your pocket?. Then, check out this rustic cabin on a secluded property in Lake Wales. The cabin sits tucked away on a private drive, greeting visitors with a pleasant roll through the woods before welcoming them with its wide open front porch. The 3-bed, 2-bath log cabin looks out on a gorgeous private pond.
LAKE WALES, FL
AL.com

Lightning strikes Florida gas line, sparks dancing, tree-burning pillar of fire

A swirling pillar of fire consuming a palm tree outside a Florida home was ignited by a lightning strike that ruptured a gas line below the ground, officials said. Firefighters responded to the home in Viera West, about 55 miles southeast of Orlando, on Friday, Aug. 26, and worked to protect the homes near the fire, according to a post on the Brevard County Fire Rescue Facebook page.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

205MikeG Is On His Way Up

Recently the state of Alabama has become a forerunner in the hip hop community. Artists like Yung Bleu and Big Yavo are taking the rap game by storm. Another Alabama artist is on the rise and he’s making a major buzz for his flow and delivery. 205MikeG is originally from the westside of Birmingham, an area known for its crime and violence. This area is notorious for all the things you hear about in these urban rap songs. MikeG experienced a lot while still young, these experiences helped MikeG to grow up fast.
ALABAMA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Florida Senior Citizens Continues to Voice Their Concerns about Being Excluded From $450 Stimulus Check

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Seniors citizens across the United States are being left out of the states stimulus check efforts. I remember growing up as a child, the adults always talked about retiring and moving to Florida. The state of Florida has been known as “The Retirement State” It was considered an American dream to retire from your job and move into an expensive beach home, and purchase a boat to enjoy while spending time in Key West Florida. Today, Florida is still considered a retirement state, for some senior citizens who live there said they are struggling financially. In a recent article I wrote, Florida’s Senior Citizens said the $450 stimulus check would have given them some relief. Some Seniors are having to choose between food or paying their rent/mortgages.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy