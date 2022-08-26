Read full article on original website
Related
'National Cinema Day' will bring $3 movie tickets to Tampa Bay theaters this weekend
Not every theater is participating, but most of the big ones are.
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day Weekend
AfroCAN Fest 2022 Special Edition Flyer(City Festivals/Cityfestivals.org. AfroCAN Fest Comes to Saint Petersburg, FL on Labor Day 2022. The contemporary summer chic Black excellence celebration that everyone has been looking forward to finally returns this Labor Day Weekend!
995qyk.com
Two Florida Cities Named Best For Dating With Your Dog
Where is the best place to date with your dog? Well according to Yahoo, there are two cities right here in Tampa Bay area that made the top 10 list!. The report looked at things like: dog ownership, number of singles, number of pet-friendly dating spots, and the cost of a date. They also looked at environmental factors like the number of sunny days, hiking trails and rainfall.
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Labor Day Weekend is this weekend, which means you get an extra day to play! In addition to our list of weekly things to do below, we also have our picks for The BEST Things to Do Labor Day Weekend in Tampa Bay. Although we’re starting to see all our favorite fall events pop up, […]
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
Home costs decrease in Tampa Bay area
Housing prices are dropping across the nation, but some real estate experts say the drop in costs may not make it any easier to buy a home.
Florida Detectives Warn Parents About "Magic Mushroom" Candy
Winter Haven cops are testing the sweets to see if they contain psilocybin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Indigenous groups say Tampa's Columbus statue will come down ‘one way or another’
The demand to remove the statue is decades old.
orlandoweekly.com
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
Want to live out your rural Florida dreams? Got a cool $2.4 million in your pocket?. Then, check out this rustic cabin on a secluded property in Lake Wales. The cabin sits tucked away on a private drive, greeting visitors with a pleasant roll through the woods before welcoming them with its wide open front porch. The 3-bed, 2-bath log cabin looks out on a gorgeous private pond.
Lightning strikes Florida gas line, sparks dancing, tree-burning pillar of fire
A swirling pillar of fire consuming a palm tree outside a Florida home was ignited by a lightning strike that ruptured a gas line below the ground, officials said. Firefighters responded to the home in Viera West, about 55 miles southeast of Orlando, on Friday, Aug. 26, and worked to protect the homes near the fire, according to a post on the Brevard County Fire Rescue Facebook page.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
10NEWS
Florida 13-year-old fighting rare illness transferred to Chicago rehab facility
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Caleb Ziegelbauer's family was told his prognosis did not look good after the 13-year-old was hospitalized for a presumed brain-eating amoeba infection back in July. Now, he's off to Chicago for the next step in his recovery journey. On July 1, Caleb took a trip...
Central Florida mourns lives lost to addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — A special service was held Wednesday to mourn the lives lost in Central Florida on International Overdose Awareness Day. Local leaders attended an emotional ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Orlando to talk about solutions to this growing problem. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
getnews.info
205MikeG Is On His Way Up
Recently the state of Alabama has become a forerunner in the hip hop community. Artists like Yung Bleu and Big Yavo are taking the rap game by storm. Another Alabama artist is on the rise and he’s making a major buzz for his flow and delivery. 205MikeG is originally from the westside of Birmingham, an area known for its crime and violence. This area is notorious for all the things you hear about in these urban rap songs. MikeG experienced a lot while still young, these experiences helped MikeG to grow up fast.
Here’s where you can score free cake in Central Florida on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cake shop’s birthday means free cake for customers. Nothing Bundt Cake is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday and is offering free cake at each of its locations for the first 250 guests. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company said...
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Florida Senior Citizens Continues to Voice Their Concerns about Being Excluded From $450 Stimulus Check
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Seniors citizens across the United States are being left out of the states stimulus check efforts. I remember growing up as a child, the adults always talked about retiring and moving to Florida. The state of Florida has been known as “The Retirement State” It was considered an American dream to retire from your job and move into an expensive beach home, and purchase a boat to enjoy while spending time in Key West Florida. Today, Florida is still considered a retirement state, for some senior citizens who live there said they are struggling financially. In a recent article I wrote, Florida’s Senior Citizens said the $450 stimulus check would have given them some relief. Some Seniors are having to choose between food or paying their rent/mortgages.
fox13news.com
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
Comments / 0