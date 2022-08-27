Recently the state of Alabama has become a forerunner in the hip hop community. Artists like Yung Bleu and Big Yavo are taking the rap game by storm. Another Alabama artist is on the rise and he’s making a major buzz for his flow and delivery. 205MikeG is originally from the westside of Birmingham, an area known for its crime and violence. This area is notorious for all the things you hear about in these urban rap songs. MikeG experienced a lot while still young, these experiences helped MikeG to grow up fast.

