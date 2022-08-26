ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Serious Injury Collision – Vista Driver, Passenger Injured After Fiery Collision.

Two people are in the hospital after a fiery car collision in Vista. It happened on Sunday, August 28 just after 8:30 p.m. A 23-year-old man driving a Scion was heading eastbound on Vista Village Drive with a 20-year-old female passenger. As the Scion came to the intersection of Main Street and Vista Village, it collided with a Ford Mustang.
VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego

08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Coronado Avenue [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Monday morning, an unidentified rider lost his life in a motorcycle collision on Coronado Avenue. The accident happened on August 15th, at around 6:15 a.m., on Coronado Avenue, near east of Interstate 5. According to California Highway Patrol, the events leading...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures

Border 32 Fire Details as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, near Barrett Lake Road and SR-94, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road. Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 between Forrest Gate Road...
DULZURA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49. California Highway Patrol and an ambulance...
EL CAJON, CA

