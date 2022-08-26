Read full article on original website
2 die after crash fleeing Chula Vista shooting
Two gunshot victims died after their pickup truck crashed while fleeing a shooting Tuesday night in Chula Vista, police said.
northcountydailystar.com
Serious Injury Collision – Vista Driver, Passenger Injured After Fiery Collision.
Two people are in the hospital after a fiery car collision in Vista. It happened on Sunday, August 28 just after 8:30 p.m. A 23-year-old man driving a Scion was heading eastbound on Vista Village Drive with a 20-year-old female passenger. As the Scion came to the intersection of Main Street and Vista Village, it collided with a Ford Mustang.
onscene.tv
SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego
08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Hit-and-run in Egger Highlands leaves woman, child injured; driver sought
Detectives are asking the public to help them find a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and a child as they were crossing a street in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood in late July.
2 found fatally shot in truck near Valle Lindo Park
Police Wednesday were investigating the shooting deaths of two people who were found unconscious in a pickup after crashing into a parked van in Chula Vista and who later died at a hospital.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Coronado Avenue [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Monday morning, an unidentified rider lost his life in a motorcycle collision on Coronado Avenue. The accident happened on August 15th, at around 6:15 a.m., on Coronado Avenue, near east of Interstate 5. According to California Highway Patrol, the events leading...
2 hurt in fiery North County crash
Two people were hospitalized Sunday when their vehicle crashed into a car, ran off the road and struck a tree and concrete wall in Vista, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures
Border 32 Fire Details as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, near Barrett Lake Road and SR-94, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road. Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 between Forrest Gate Road...
Man robs Oak Park gas station: SDPD
A man robbed a gas station in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning, San Diego Police Department said.
L.A. Weekly
Brad Catcott Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Accident on Carlsbad Boulevard [Carlsbad, CA]
Motorcycle vs Bicycle Collision near Palomar Airport Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m., on August 15th near Palomar Airport Road. According to reports, officers noticed a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle with a 22-year-old female passenger speeding recklessly northbound on Carlsbad Boulevard. The officer attempted to...
1,600-acre brush fire in rural East County prompts evacuations
A brush fire in the Barrett Junction area of rural East County prompted evacuations Wednesday afternoon.
Car rolls down hill, hits side of house in San Carlos
A car rolled down a hill and hit the side of a San Carlos home early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.
L.A. Weekly
Ed Maestas Injured in Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on Ladera Street [San Diego, CA]
63-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Hurt after Traffic Accident near Cordova Street. The incident happened on August 18th, near the intersection of Ladera Street and Cordova Street. According to Maestas, he was traveling down a hill at 20-25 miles an hour when a black convertible made a turn in front of him....
Suspects arrested in Spring Valley shooting
A woman, two men and a teenage boy were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking part in a gang-related shooting in Spring Valley that injured a passing driver two weeks ago.
Police Looking for Suspect in Gas Station Robbery
Police Tuesday are looking for a man that took money from an ARCO gas station in Oak Park. San Diego Police report that the suspect, who was described as a thin man in his 30s, entered the store at 1817 Euclid Ave. demanding a receipt for gas around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on West Point Loma Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Thursday evening, one rider sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident on West Point Loma Boulevard. The collision happened around 7:00 p.m., at the intersection of West Point Loma Boulevard and Ebers Street. Investigators said a man driving a Jeep Wrangler attempted to...
Investigation underway after man found dead at Guajome Lake in Oceanside
An investigation is underway after a body was seen floating in a lake in Oceanside Wednesday morning.
Woman suffers gunshot wound to her ear in Barrio Logan shooting
The victim told police a man she does not know and could not identify shot her for unknown reasons and then fled the area.
eastcountymagazine.org
HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER
August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49. California Highway Patrol and an ambulance...
