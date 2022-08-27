vReal Hustlers sit together: Actress and model Heather Fraley is all set to make an appearance on Chris Kiblin’s Podcast

Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Singer Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album. Lavigne's Let Go was released on June 4, 2002, and she has been nominated for eight Grammys throughout her career. During her speech in front of Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, Lavigne thanked her family and friends for supporting her and music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
"That Stuff Is So Overpriced": People Are Sharing Things They'd Never Spend Money On, Even If They Were Rich, And Points Are Being Made
"I don't care if I'm Jeff Bezos rich, that's just ridiculous."
