vReal Hustlers sit together: Actress and model Heather Fraley is all set to make an appearance on Chris Kiblin’s Podcast

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Singer Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album. Lavigne's Let Go was released on June 4, 2002, and she has been nominated for eight Grammys throughout her career. During her speech in front of Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, Lavigne thanked her family and friends for supporting her and music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO