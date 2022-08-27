ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vReal Hustlers sit together: Actress and model Heather Fraley is all set to make an appearance on Chris Kiblin’s Podcast

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Singer Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album. Lavigne's Let Go was released on June 4, 2002, and she has been nominated for eight Grammys throughout her career. During her speech in front of Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, Lavigne thanked her family and friends for supporting her and music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
LOS ANGELES, CA

