Read full article on original website
Related
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Pace Gallery Can’t Stop Expanding in Seoul, Where It Has Upgraded in High Style
On Tuesday afternoon, the head of Pace Gallery, Marc Glimcher, was on the top floor of his elegant three-story pile in Seoul’s Hannam area recalling his firm’s first gallery in the city. “We started across the street, above the Volkswagen dealer,” he told a scrum of journalists. “A little room. We had to tip the paintings to squeeze them in.” He tilted his body to illustrate. That was only five years ago, but it may as well have been decades in the past. Things change quickly in the capital of South Korea, and the art industry has been booming. In just...
Comments / 0