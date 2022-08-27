Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
State Fair winner with autism finds a voice through 4-H
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A kid who was once silent now finds his voice on a grand stage. “The State Fair!,” said 10-year-old Cohen Reha of Pender. Checking out 4-H exhibits with his family, Cohen headed straight for the garden projects where his dad Chris noticed something. “What...
foxnebraska.com
State Fair: Talking Tires with CPI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Tire has a large area to cover. NTV's Steve White talked with Tire Operations Manager Richard Holdsworth at the Nebraska State Fair Wednesday. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
foxnebraska.com
Veteran's Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's Veteran's Day at the Nebraska State Fair on Tuesday, August 30. Activities will be taking place at the Heartland Event Center beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The program includes flights of honor, a ride-in motorcycle show and a memorial at the Nebraska Building.
foxnebraska.com
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
foxnebraska.com
4-H focuses on kids' social emotional skills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 4-H is focusing on building kid's social emotional skills. Michelle Krehbiel, a youth development specialist, joined NTV at the Nebraska State Fair to talk about how they’re doing it and why it’s important. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair: Holle Evert, Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair features many vendors every year. Holle Evert, the Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales, joined NTV News and spoke about some of the vendors at the State Fair and what they have to offer.
foxnebraska.com
UNK celebrates 50 years of Title IX
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney celebrated Title IX's 50th anniversary with a glance at the past and a look at the future on Tuesday. Five decades ago, Title IX prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools. “We saw women participating at a much greater level in higher education. Now...
foxnebraska.com
UNK reacts to recent student loan forgiveness decision
KEARNEY, NEB. — One week ago, President Biden announced canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt for those who qualify. “Some fellows that I’ve known a long time are still paying their loans in their 50's," said Jay Lee, an English lecturer at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
foxnebraska.com
Coffee Cup shortage impacting local java shops
KEARNEY, NEB. — Coffee lovers beware! What you drink your morning joe in is the latest to be hit by supply chain woes. According to a 2021 Gallup survey, 60% of U.S. Adults said they were unable to get the products they want. “Before I might have only needed...
foxnebraska.com
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
foxnebraska.com
Vital Signs: The importance of preventative care
HASTINGS, NEB. — Early detection of any disease begins with calling up a doctor and making that appointment, but getting younger patients through the doors is proving to be quite the task. “I think that it helps the more often they’re here," said Danielle Malchow, a Family Nurse Practitioner...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man sentenced in stabbing case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted in a stabbing case will spend several years behind bars. Buffalo County District Court records say Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Kearney Police said officers...
foxnebraska.com
UNK Sweeps Friends University
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now ninth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just an hour to sweep NAIA Friends University (-11, -10, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 5-0 while the Falcons, from Wichita, fall to 2-6. Prior...
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Properly trimming your pets nails
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you are like most pet owners, trimming the nails can be intimidating, but Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Cheryl Moyer has some tricks of the trade to share. “You want to make sure that you know where the quick is before you trim,” said Moyer. The quick is the part of your pet’s that bleeds if you cut the nails too short because it has nerves and blood vessels. If you can see where the quick begins, you can safely cut the nails.
