ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Hendersonville man accused of firing shots at deputies taken into custody

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County authorities say a man is in custody after firing shots at deputies Monday night. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the county's 911 center received a report of "a female screaming for help followed by the discharge of a firearm" around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 2821 Howard Gap in the Clear Creek Community.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WLOS.com

Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Charges have been filed against a Haywood County mother in connection with the death of her two-month-old son in 2020. It was initially reported the child died in a house fire on McCracken Road. The DA's office now says a pathologist determined the child was dead before the fire from toxicity stemming from methamphetamine.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Charges dropped in North Buncombe High hazing incident, documents say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Kidnapping and sex offense charges against a North Buncombe High School student have been dropped, according to court documents. Charges were filed against Bryson Peters, 18, in February of 2022 over an alleged hazing incident that happened at the high school in Sept. 2021. Two other juveniles were also charged in the case.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Asheville Police
WLOS.com

Update: Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Buncombe County woman

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: At the request of the Buncombe County Sheriff Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Sandra Gale Burleson. _________________________________. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Sandra Gale...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Swain County man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swain County man pleaded guilty Monday in Macon County Superior Court to trafficking illegal drugs. In September 2021, a Franklin police officer was patrolling when he noticed a driver acting suspiciously. He initiated a traffic stop after running the vehicle’s plate and discovering it was fake.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOS.com

Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville tourism board approves millions for multifaceted river, greenway project

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's tourism board has approved millions for a multifaceted project on the French Broad River in Woodfin. The money will be going toward something of the likes Western North Carolina has never seen. A literal wave is planned to be constructed across the French Broad River. Revenue comes from hotel room taxes on tourists who stay in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Free insulin available for eligible Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania County residents

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Low-income and uninsured diabetes patients in some mountain counties now have improved access to care. The Free Clinic (TFC) partners with Direct Relief -- an international disaster relief and emergency health care organization -- to provide free medications to people in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties. TFC says Direct Relief is now offering drugs to treat diabetes free to its partner sites.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Brevard Academy one of 20 NC schools to receive solar educational package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain school is going green. A Solar+ Schools program grant will boost education and potentially lower energy costs. NC GreenPower is giving Brevard Academy in Transylvania County $42,000 for a solar array installation. It will also get STEM curriculum, teacher training and more. The...
BREVARD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy