Crete Carrier makes $50K donation to Mid-Plains Community College diesel program
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Representatives from the Crete Carrier Corporation join Mid-Plains Community College officials for a check presentation Tuesday afternoon on the North Platte Community College North Campus. Crete made a $50,000 donation to the North Platte Community College Foundation for program enhancements and equipment for the NPCC Diesel Technology Program.
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
North Platte investigating threat against middle school
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a threat made to a central Nebraska middle school. In a statement released online Monday, North Platter Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes said they were made aware Monday of a potential threat to Adams Middle School. Rhodes said the student that made...
Podcast - William Clark Green Interview with Derek Beck
North Platte, Ne - Texas Country sinsation William Clark Green is playing the Hershey Fall Festival on Saturday, August 27th. He called into Derek Beck's midday show on Z93.5 Country (KZTL-FM) on Friday to chat. Get tickets to the concert at Hershey State Bank, at the gate which opens at 5pm (Show Starts At 8pm) or online HERE.
Scholarship opportunities available through Visit North Platte
Each year the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts the Nebraska Tourism Conference to help tourism industry professionals learn how to get the most out of their tourism operation, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners. The 2022 Conference is scheduled for October 25-27 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres...
Post Podcast: Ice rink coming to North Platte this winter
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Blu McGrath from North Platte Ice, to talk about the ice skating rink project that will come to North Platte this winter.
Walmart Acquires Stake in Nebraska Beef Company
BENTONVILLE, Ark., and NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Walmart and Sustainable Beef LLC announced Wednesday that Walmart signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef, a rancher-owned company based in North Platte, Nebraska. Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus...
Lincoln County, Chamber enter into agreement on rail park
Lincoln County and the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation have entered into a long-term memorandum of understanding agreement regarding the pending purchase of the Greenbrier property at the proposed Hershey Rail Park, eight miles west of North Platte. Lincoln County Commissioners decided Monday through a 5-0 vote to...
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
HOLDREGE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a woman after a pursuit in Harlan County on Tuesday. NSP said a trooper saw a Ford Taurus reportedly driving in excess of 100 mph on Highway 6 in Harlan County around 10:00 a.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the trooper pursued them.
Walmart expands beef sourcing commitment with investment
Walmart is taking a minority stake in a rancher-owned Angus beef producer. The discount giant is investing in Sustainable Beef LLC, a rancher-owned company based in North Platte, Neb. Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source Angus beef from Sustainable Beef’s new beef processing facility. As part of the investment, Walmart will also have representation on Sustainable Beef’s board.
Post Podcast: Paws-itive Partners annual Purrfect Pasta Dinner returns
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by Jo Mayber from Paws-itive Partners Humane Society to talk about their Purrfect Pasta Dinner fundraiser.
Post Podcast: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church annual BBQ this Sunday
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by Father Johnathan Sorensen from St. Patrick's Catholic Church to talk about their annual St. Pats Barbecue coming up this Sunday (Aug. 28).
Nebraska Man Arrested in Lincoln County for Assault and Criminal Mischief
Friday morning just after 7:50 the Lincoln County 911 Center received a complaint of two vehicles parked on State Farm Road just west of Highway 25 west of the Sutherland Reservoir, according to a social media post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. A Deputy responded to the area...
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, ramming her car near Sutherland Reservoir
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and rammed her car. On Friday at around 7:51 a.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of two vehicles parked on State Farm Rd., just west of Sutherland Reservoir. A deputy arrived on...
