Crete Carrier makes $50K donation to Mid-Plains Community College diesel program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Representatives from the Crete Carrier Corporation join Mid-Plains Community College officials for a check presentation Tuesday afternoon on the North Platte Community College North Campus. Crete made a $50,000 donation to the North Platte Community College Foundation for program enhancements and equipment for the NPCC Diesel Technology Program.
North Platte investigating threat against middle school

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a threat made to a central Nebraska middle school. In a statement released online Monday, North Platter Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes said they were made aware Monday of a potential threat to Adams Middle School. Rhodes said the student that made...
Podcast - William Clark Green Interview with Derek Beck

North Platte, Ne - Texas Country sinsation William Clark Green is playing the Hershey Fall Festival on Saturday, August 27th. He called into Derek Beck's midday show on Z93.5 Country (KZTL-FM) on Friday to chat. Get tickets to the concert at Hershey State Bank, at the gate which opens at 5pm (Show Starts At 8pm) or online HERE.
Scholarship opportunities available through Visit North Platte

Each year the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts the Nebraska Tourism Conference to help tourism industry professionals learn how to get the most out of their tourism operation, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners. The 2022 Conference is scheduled for October 25-27 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Walmart Acquires Stake in Nebraska Beef Company

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Walmart and Sustainable Beef LLC announced Wednesday that Walmart signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef, a rancher-owned company based in North Platte, Nebraska. Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus...
Lincoln County, Chamber enter into agreement on rail park

Lincoln County and the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation have entered into a long-term memorandum of understanding agreement regarding the pending purchase of the Greenbrier property at the proposed Hershey Rail Park, eight miles west of North Platte. Lincoln County Commissioners decided Monday through a 5-0 vote to...
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit

HOLDREGE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a woman after a pursuit in Harlan County on Tuesday. NSP said a trooper saw a Ford Taurus reportedly driving in excess of 100 mph on Highway 6 in Harlan County around 10:00 a.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the trooper pursued them.
Walmart expands beef sourcing commitment with investment

Walmart is taking a minority stake in a rancher-owned Angus beef producer. The discount giant is investing in Sustainable Beef LLC, a rancher-owned company based in North Platte, Neb. Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source Angus beef from Sustainable Beef’s new beef processing facility. As part of the investment, Walmart will also have representation on Sustainable Beef’s board.
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

