Enjoy a Movie at These Local Theaters for Just $3 on National Cinema Day
With just about everything costing more these days wouldn't it be nice to catch a break and enjoy some fun without breaking the bank? Well, thousands of movie theaters across the country feel your pain and have the perfect solution. On September 3rd movie tickets will cost just $3 for...
How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend
Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
Score $3 movie tickets at thousands of theaters this weekend only
TL;DR: The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) is hosting a one-day event designed to lure moviegoers to local cinemas with discounted tickets. National Cinema Day takes place on September 3 and will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations spanning more than 30,000 screens in the US. Ticket prices will be no more than $3 for any movie, any show time and any format (before tax and any applicable third-party ticketing fees).
IGN
Theaters to Offer $3 Tickets This Saturday to Celebrate National Cinema Day
More than 3,000 theaters across the U.S. are offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day, which is happening for the first time this Saturday, September 3. Tickets will be discounted from big chains such as AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and more in an unprecedented move that could just be a much-needed win for the industry.
Best Time To Go Watch A Movie? AMC And Other Theater Chains Are Offering $3 Tickets — Just For This Saturday!
Movie tickets will be very much affordable this Saturday as part of a promotional program to commemorate the 'National Cinema Day.'. This was conceptualized as a show of gratitude to moviegoers who were responsible for summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas. Movie buffs in the U.S. could be in for...
Thousands of movie theaters across the US will offer tickets at no more than $3 for any screening on September 3, as part of 'National Cinema Day' to encourage moviegoing
Theater owners are hoping to encourage attendance and promote upcoming movies at a time when tentpole movie releases are lacking.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Snag a $3 movie ticket for National Cinema Day
By Zoe Sottile, CNNMovie attendance hasn't bounced back after the pandemic, leaving Hollywood struggling to lure audiences back into theaters.So this Saturday, theaters around the country are offering tickets for just $3, part of the new National Cinema Day. Major chains like AMC and Regal are among those participating."This day is for movie lovers across the US, celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen," said Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer, in a news release.AMC tweeted it also will offer a $5 drink-popcorn combo.Find participating theaters on the National Cinema Day website.Last week, it was reported that Regal's parent company Cineworld was exploring options for bankruptcy after low admissions, and revenues at the US box office are still nearly 30% lower than before the pandemic.
For One Day This Summer, Most US Movie Theaters Will Sell $3 Tickets
Moviegoers across the country will have the chance to see a film for $3 at their local theater next weekend in an inaugural event dubbed “National Cinema Day” as the industry attempts to climb back to its pre-pandemic success. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
Box Office: Three New Movies Slink Into Theaters, With Limited Expectations
After a crackling summer season, movie theater owners have been sounding the alarm on the disturbingly light release schedule this fall. And yet, three new films will open in theaters nationwide over the weekend. Perhaps the bigger issue, in the case of this weekend’s crop of newcomers, is that hardly anyone is making plans to go to the cinema. Of the trio of fresh offerings — Sony’s eerie thriller “The Invitation,” director George Miller’s dark fantasy “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and the John Boyega-led heist drama “Breaking” — not one is poised to make a splash at the box office. Based...
EW.com
National Cinema Day is making movies $3 nationwide this Saturday
Theaters across the nation will be selling movie tickets for just $3 to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. According to the website for film fans' favorite new holiday, the $3 price point counts for all movies, all showtimes, and all formats in participating theaters, meaning, you could watch an IMAX or 3D movie, in a theater with the reclining chairs, at 8 p.m. on a Saturday all for just $3.
‘Avatar’ Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for Theaters
Disney and 20th Century confirmed Tuesday that James Cameron’s Avatar will return to theaters nationwide and overseas on Sept. 23 in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range. The rerelease of Avatar comes three months before the highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water hits the big screen around the globe, including on Dec. 16 in North America. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August'Grease' Returning to AMC Theatres in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Avatar is the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box...
3,000 movie theaters are dropping ticket prices to $3 this Saturday. The food is on sale, too.
It's the first National Cinema Day.
