ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Moose on the Loose: Mets Old-Timers Day

By Marc Malusis
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBaDC_0hX8RlIU00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York Mets will hold its Old-Timers Day on Saturday for the first time since 1994. Owner Steve Cohen listened to fans’ requests to bring back the tradition.

More than 60 former players and managers are expected to attend the event before the Mets’ game against the Colorado Rockies.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more in the video player above.

Tune in to PIX11 weeknights at 10 p.m. for all the latest updates on your favorite local sports teams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Moose on the Loose: How the Nets won the KD saga

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all. The All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Moose on the Loose: What’s the real home run record?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yankees star Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 63 home runs this season, which would beat Roger Maris’ single-season club record of 61. Barry Bonds holds the all-time single-season home run record with 73 homers. Due to the steroid era, the debate continues over what is the real home run […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

Victim in robbery spree ran to help beaten NYPD officer in Bronx

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man who ran to help a beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said. Vidal Hernandez said the robbers held a gun to his head just a block from where the officer was attacked on Olmstead Avenue. He was with a neighbor’s young child […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gropes girl, 10, walking with mom in Manhattan, police say

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
PIX11

Family outraged over video showing NYPD detective knock woman to ground during Harlem arrest

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Outraged community members slammed an NYPD detective in Harlem on Wednesday after viral video showed him knock a woman to the ground before she was arrested. As officers arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder, several people “interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers,” police said. Cops ended up arresting […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Child who died in car in NJ was 2-year-old girl: prosecutors

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl died after she was left unattended in a vehicle in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday. Investigators don’t yet know how long the girl was left in the vehicle in Franklin Township on Tuesday, officials with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office said. Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees for […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
PIX11

3 people fatally shot, 1 stabbed as violence erupts in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said. A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy