Moose on the Loose: Mets Old-Timers Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York Mets will hold its Old-Timers Day on Saturday for the first time since 1994. Owner Steve Cohen listened to fans’ requests to bring back the tradition.

More than 60 former players and managers are expected to attend the event before the Mets’ game against the Colorado Rockies.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more in the video player above.

Tune in to PIX11 weeknights at 10 p.m. for all the latest updates on your favorite local sports teams.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.