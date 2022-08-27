ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Lombardo campaign says Reno office was vandalized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The gubernatorial campaign for Joe Lombardo says its Reno office was vandalized Wednesday morning. The Twitter account Team Lombardo posted a photo of a broken glass window at the Northern Nevada facility. "Our team won’t be deterred, but what disappointing behavior," the post states.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
news3lv.com

Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada

Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Body found in trunk of car confirmed to be of missing Arizona man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on the body found inside a trunk near the Las Vegas strip earlier this month. The man, identified as Amir Haggi, is confirmed to have been reported missing out of Arizona within the past couple of months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're going out this holiday weekend, don't drink and drive!. The Nevada Department of Public Safety is teaming up with Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend. The number one cause of traffic fatalities in Nevada is impaired driving. Between 2017...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Abbi Silver
news3lv.com

Donate blood, get a free Capriotti's sandwich

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop just announced that together with Vitalant, it would like to thank anyone who donates blood at a mobile blood drive in September with a voucher for a free small sandwich. The voucher can be redeemed at any Nevada location starting on...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Nevada#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Nevada Supreme Court#The Court Of Appeals
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy