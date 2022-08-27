Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Lombardo campaign says Reno office was vandalized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The gubernatorial campaign for Joe Lombardo says its Reno office was vandalized Wednesday morning. The Twitter account Team Lombardo posted a photo of a broken glass window at the Northern Nevada facility. "Our team won’t be deterred, but what disappointing behavior," the post states.
news3lv.com
Bill proposed for Nevada counties to return voting machine money if using hand counts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A joint committee has proposed a new bill that would force Nevada counties to return money if they opt to hand count ballots instead of using voting machines bought with state funds. State legislators voted unanimously to draft this bill during a work session on...
news3lv.com
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
news3lv.com
SNWA urging Nevadans to follow 3-day fall watering schedule beginning Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The effort to conserve more of the water we take from Lake Mead is entering a new phase. The fall watering schedule begins on Thursday, which means we can only water three days a week. Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) officials said following this schedule...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Nevada casinos continue $1 billion winning streak for 17th straight month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos are still red hot. Nonrestricted gaming licensees in the state reported nearly $1.32 billion in total win revenue for July this year. It's the 17th consecutive month that the gaming win in Nevada has exceeded $1 billion. July's take was actually down slightly...
news3lv.com
Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada
Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
news3lv.com
Body found in trunk of car confirmed to be of missing Arizona man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on the body found inside a trunk near the Las Vegas strip earlier this month. The man, identified as Amir Haggi, is confirmed to have been reported missing out of Arizona within the past couple of months.
news3lv.com
Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're going out this holiday weekend, don't drink and drive!. The Nevada Department of Public Safety is teaming up with Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend. The number one cause of traffic fatalities in Nevada is impaired driving. Between 2017...
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
Three kittens with Nevada SPCA looking for permanent homes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA joins us in studio twice a month to share a look at some of the adorable pets you can take home. On Monday we got a triple dose of cuteness with Eenie, Mo and Toe!. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined...
news3lv.com
Donate blood, get a free Capriotti's sandwich
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop just announced that together with Vitalant, it would like to thank anyone who donates blood at a mobile blood drive in September with a voucher for a free small sandwich. The voucher can be redeemed at any Nevada location starting on...
news3lv.com
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
news3lv.com
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
news3lv.com
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
news3lv.com
Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
news3lv.com
How many times have you had it? COVID reinfecions becoming more common
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly all Southern Nevadans know of someone or have personally had COVID-19, but a growing number have moved into the ‘two or more’ column, with multiple COVID infections. And it’s reached the point where many scientists say reinfection has become the COVID new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
Comments / 0